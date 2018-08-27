Try this recipe for Tiramisu in a Jar

Tiramisu in a jar Tiramisu in a jar

Tiramisu is a family favourite and the perfect make-ahead dessert. You can also get the kids to help make this good-looking, yet not to difficult treat! Try this recipe, courtesy Chef Paul Kinny, Culinary Director, Phoenix Mills Limited.

Ingredients

For the ladyfinger cookies

Egg white 4 | Castor sugar 175 gm | Refined flour 55 gm | Corn flour 50 gm | Salt, 1 pinch | Egg yolk 4 | Vanilla essence ½ tsp | Ladyfinger cookies

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180˚C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

In an electric mixer, with a paddle attachment, beat the egg yolks and sugar for about 5 minutes until the mixture becomes thick and creamy in colour.

Beat in the vanilla essence.

Sift the flour over the mixture but do not fold in.

In a clean bowl with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites until foamy.

Add the cream of tartar and continue to whisk until soft peaks form. Gradually add sugar and whisk until stiff peak forms and the whites are glossy.

Fold the whites into the yolk mixture a little at a time without over mixing.

Spoon the mixture into a piping bag and holding the bag at the baking sheet, pipe the mixture into long lady fingers using the lines drawn on the baking paper as your guide. Leave about 1 cm between each lady finger.

When you have piped all the ‘biscuits’, sift the castor sugar lightly over the top of the cookies.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the lady fingers are slightly firm but still spongy when pressed with a finger.

Put the baking sheet on a cooling rack when cooled, leave to cool slightly then remove with a flat palate knife.

Ingredients

For the tiramisu

Mascarpone cheese 300 gm | Castor sugar 60 gm | Egg yolks 3 | Whipped cream 200 gm | Espresso shots 120 ml | Sugar syrup 100 ml | Ladyfinger cookies 80 gm

Method:

Beat whipping cream, until soft peaks form.

Take mascarpone cheese and sugar and egg yolk continue to whip and add whipped cream, keep aside.

Dip ladyfingers in coffee and place in a glass. Make the first layer, with 1 cookie in each layer.

Don’t let them soak as they will fall apart, just a quick dunk in the coffee is enough.

Spread half of the whipped cream mixture on top of first layer of lady fingers. Repeat process with second layer of ladyfingers and cream mixture.

Dust the top of dessert with cocoa powder using a sieve.

Refrigerate for about 2-4 hours.