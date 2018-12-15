Treat your kids to bacon Philly cheesecake this weekend

Kids love bacon and cake? Try this special cheesecake recipe, courtesy Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall. (Cooking Time: 1 hour + 3 hours chill time; Serves: 4-5 people)
INGREDIENTS
1 package (8 oz) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened | ¼ cup castor sugar (more if you prefer sweeter cheesecake) | 1 tsp vanilla extract | 1 egg | 1 lemon, zest and juice | 1 digestive biscuits, small packet, coarsely ground | 2 tbsp melted butter | 12 strips streaky bacon
For the glaze: 2 tbsp maple syrup | 1 tsp castor sugar | ½ lemon, juice
METHOD
For the cheesecake:
- Fry the bacon in a pan until crisp; discard the fat after reserving 1 tbsp for the base. Chop the rest of bacon very finely, leaving few bits for garnish intact.
- Mix the biscuits with melted butter and bacon fat; divide into 8 portions.
- Stuff each portion on the bottom of a silicon cupcake mould. Make sure they’re tightly packed. Freeze until you make the cheesecake filling.
- Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C. Mix the cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and zest, vanilla, and egg in a bowl with the help of an electric beater.
- Fold in half of the bacon bits in the mixture.
- Fill the biscuit lined cupcake tin with this filling. Bake for 25-30 minutes. It should feel firm to touch. Remove from the oven and let it cool on a rack for a while.
- Transfer to the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours.
For the glaze:
- Prepare the glaze by heating maple syrup and sugar in a pan until it has thickened up.
- Add remaining bacon bits to it and squeeze the lemon juice in just before removing from the pan.
- Pour this glaze over chilled cheesecakes just before serving.