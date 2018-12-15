Toggle Menu Sections
Treat your kids to bacon Philly cheesecake this weekendhttps://indianexpress.com/article/parenting/nutrition/recipe-bacon-philly-cheesecake-5493320/

Treat your kids to bacon Philly cheesecake this weekend

Your kids are sure to enjoy digging into this sumptuous Bacon Philly Cheesecake when it's ready. Why not get them to help out as well and double the fun?

Bacon Philly Cheesecake recipe
Bacon Philly Cheesecake (Source: Foodhall)

Kids love bacon and cake? Try this special cheesecake recipe, courtesy Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall. (Cooking Time: 1 hour + 3 hours chill time; Serves: 4-5 people)

INGREDIENTS

1 package (8 oz) Philadelphia cream cheese, softened | ¼ cup castor sugar (more if you prefer sweeter cheesecake) | 1 tsp vanilla extract | 1 egg | 1 lemon, zest and juice | 1 digestive biscuits, small packet, coarsely ground | 2 tbsp melted butter | 12 strips streaky bacon

For the glaze: 2 tbsp maple syrup | 1 tsp castor sugar | ½ lemon, juice

METHOD

For the cheesecake:

  • Fry the bacon in a pan until crisp; discard the fat after reserving 1 tbsp for the base. Chop the rest of bacon very finely, leaving few bits for garnish intact.
  • Mix the biscuits with melted butter and bacon fat; divide into 8 portions.
  • Stuff each portion on the bottom of a silicon cupcake mould. Make sure they’re tightly packed. Freeze until you make the cheesecake filling.
  • Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C. Mix the cream cheese, sugar, lemon juice and zest, vanilla, and egg in a bowl with the help of an electric beater.
  • Fold in half of the bacon bits in the mixture.
  • Fill the biscuit lined cupcake tin with this filling. Bake for 25-30 minutes. It should feel firm to touch. Remove from the oven and let it cool on a rack for a while.
  • Transfer to the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours.

For the glaze:

  • Prepare the glaze by heating maple syrup and sugar in a pan until it has thickened up.
  • Add remaining bacon bits to it and squeeze the lemon juice in just before removing from the pan.
  • Pour this glaze over chilled cheesecakes just before serving.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android