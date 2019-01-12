Raspberry macaron to wild berry cheesecake: Try these dessert recipes at home

Berries are very healthy due to their high antioxidant levels and must be included in your diet. Here are some dessert recipes with seasonal berries that you can make at home, courtesy Siva Kumar, Pastry Chef, ibis and Novotel, Bengaluru.

Baked wild berry cheesecake

Ingredients

75 grams butter, melted, plus extra for greasing, 175 grams digestive biscuits, 175 grams berries, plus extra for decorating, 450 grams cream cheese, 150 grams caster sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 4 eggs, lightly beaten, icing sugar to dust

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180. Butter the sides and base of a 24cm cake tin.

2. Place the biscuits into a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs. Alternatively, place them into a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin. Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and press down into the base of the tin. Spread the berries over the base and allow for chilling in the fridge until needed.

3. Beat the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and the eggs together in a large bowl until smooth and creamy. Pour over the top of the berries and then bake in the oven for 40 minutes, or until pale golden and only wobbles slightly when you gently shake the tin.

4. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for about 10-15 minutes, then run a knife around the edge to loosen it and carefully remove the cheesecake from the tin. Sprinkle over a few blueberries, then dust with icing sugar.

5. This cheesecake is best eaten when it is at room temperature.

Raspberry macaron (gluten free)

Ingredients

Raspberry Macaron:

100gm almond powder, 180gm icing sugar, 100gm egg whites, at room temperature, 1/4tsp cream of tartar, 35gm castor sugar, a few drops of pink gel paste food color

Raspberry filling:

75gm cream cheese, at room temperature, 3-4 tsp raspberry filling

Method

Macaron:

1. Baking sheets lined with parchment paper.

2. Place the almond powder and confectioners’ sugar in food processor and process until finely ground (about one to two minutes). Sift the mixture to remove any lumps.

3. In the bowl of your electric mixer, fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the egg whites and cream of tartar gradually add the superfine sugar, and continue to beat, on high speed, until the meringue just holds glossy and stiff peaks. Once the almond mixture is completely folded into the meringue.

4. Fill a pastry bag with the batter. Pipe rounds of batter onto the parchment paper. Let the Macarons sit at room temperature for about 30-60 minutes.

5. Meanwhile preheat your oven to 150 degrees Celsius .Bake the macaroons for about 16-20minutes, Remove from oven and place the baking sheet on a wire rack. Let the Macarons cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet. Place the Macarons on a wire rack to cool completely.

Raspberry Filling:

In a bowl beat, or whisk, the cream cheese with the mascarpone cheese until nice and smooth with no lumps. Stir in 3-4 tablespoons of raspberry jam until well combined. Place in a small piping bag.

To Assemble Macaroons:

Start with two cookies of about the same size. Pipe a round of raspberry filling onto the flat bottom side of one cookie. Take the second cookie and place it (top side up) on top of the filling to sandwich the two cookies together.

Blueberry pate de fruit enrobed in chocolate (eggless)

Ingredients

1000gm blueberry puree, 1140gm sugar, 200gm corn syrup, 15gm citric acid diluted in 15 gm water, (or 15 gm lemon juice), 20gm powdered pectin

Method

1. Mix about 100gm of sugar with the pectin. Whisk them together.

2. Heat the puree to 120 degrees Farhenheit.

3. Whisk and add the pectin/sugar mixture. Bring to a boil and let boil one minute.

4. Add the corn syrup and the rest of the sugar. Cook to 223 degrees Farhenheit.

5. One the mixture reaches 223 degrees Farhenheit, stir in the citric acid/water mixture or the lemon juice. Cook one more minute.

6. Pour the molten pate de fruits mixture into a half-sheet pan which you have Lined with a silicon mat. Let set up at room temperature until cool and slice them into small squares. Then enrobe it with tempered milk chocolate.