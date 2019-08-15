Raksha Bandhan 2019: Kofta to phirni, make these dishes for your kids today

Raksha Bandhan 2019: No celebration can be complete without enjoying special dishes with your family members. Here are some recipes you can try at home on this occasion and serve to your kids.

Kashmiri Malai Kofta

By The Shalimar Hotel, Gulmurg

Ingredients

400 gm cottage cheese (finely minced), 1 tsp dried ginger powder, 1/2 tsp garam masala powder, 1 tsp fennel seeds powder, 200 gm potato (binding agent), 100 gm refined mustard oil, 1/2 cup condensed curd, 1/4 cup tomato puree, 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste, 1/5 cup cashew nut paste, 1 tbsp dried ginger paste, 1/2 tsp fennel seeds powder

Method

Grind all the kofta ingredients in a mixer and make round balls by hand.

Make sure you put very less salt in kofta balls, as gravy will also have the salt. After making the balls, keep them aside.

Heat oil in a deep pan.

Add all the whole spices and stir for 2-3 minutes. Let them crackle and feel the aroma in the air.

Now’s the time to add ginger-garlic paste. Bring flame to medium and saute for 3-4 minutes.

Add green cardamoms and all the powdered masalas. Saute for 2 minutes.

Add condensed and whipped curd and fry for about 3 minutes. Add little water, if required.

Add tomato puree and simmer for about 5 minutes covering the pan lid.

Add about five glasses of water and simmer for about 3-4 minutes.

Add cashew nut paste and salt to enhance the curry taste.

Now add the kofta balls and cook for about 25-30 minutes on low flame.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Phirni

By Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay

Ingredients

½ cup rice, 1 cup sugar, 1 liter milk, green cardamom powder, rose petals, mixed chopped dry fruits – almonds, pistachios, raisins, a pinch of saffron

Method

For Rice:

Take ½ cup of rice, soak, wash, drain on tissue and then dry roast the rice lightly till the rice is completely dry. Cool and keep aside. Then Half grind till it to rawa consistency.

For Garnish:

Blanched, peeled and chopped almonds, pistachios, raisins, edible silver foil

Cooking Instructions:

Take a heavy bottom vessel and heat milk in it and get it to a boil.

Add the prepped rice rawa and cook with milk, add sugar, green cardamom powder and cook well. Keep stirring till the mixture thickens

Add half of the chopped mixed dry fruits to the mixture and keep stirring.

Switch off gas and plate the mixture into earthen pots.

Garnish with dry rose petals, chopped almonds, raisins and silver foil.

Refrigerate for few hours.

Serve cold.