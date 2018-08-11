Quick dessert recipes for your child’s birthday

No Bake Nutella Cheesecake No Bake Nutella Cheesecake

Is it your child’s birthday party or are the kids just craving some desserts? Here are three quick and easy recipes, with the goodness of Nutella, Oreo and ice-cream…you just can’t go wrong!

By Chef Akshay Nayyar

NO BAKE NUTELLA CHEESECAKE

A tip: This recipe has no added gelatin and that is why it is best served straight from the fridge. You can freeze this cheesecake and take it out 10 minutes before you need to serve.

Ingredients

Nice biscuits 250g | Unsalted butter, softened 80 gm | Toasted Hazelnuts 100 gm | Nutella 400 gm | Cream Cheese 500gm | Icing Sugar 80 gm

Method

Line a 23 cm round springform pan with baking paper and set aside. In a food processor, place the biscuits and grind a few times to make a rough crumb. Add into the bowl, the butter, 1/3 cup of the toasted hazelnuts and 1 tbsp of Nutella. Process until well combined.

Press crumbs evenly onto the pan and flatten using the base of a glass. Chill while making the topping.

Using a mixer, beat the softened cream cheese with the remaining Nutella and icing sugar until well combined. Pour over chilled base and smooth top. Sprinkle remaining toasted hazelnuts over the top and chill for 3-4 hours. Serve straight from the fridge.

OREO CREAM CAKE

A tip: You have to dip the cookies in the milk for a few seconds to let them soak. The refrigeration time allows the cookies to soften and creates a creamy, chocolaty dessert.

Ingredients

Whipped cream 1 litre | Milk 250ml | Oreo cookies 3 packets

Method

Using a large dish (30cm x 22cm), spread one-third of the cream on the base of the dish.

Dip cookies one at a time into the milk and place on the cream layer.

Top with one-third of the cream again and add another layer of milk-dipped cookies.

Top with the remaining cream and place undipped cookies on top to decorate.

(You can also use fried Oreo cookies at the time of serving.)

Refrigerate for 4 hours.

QUICK MUG CAKE

A tip: Mix it really well and you will end up with a cake that rises beautifully and has a great texture.

Ingredients

self-raising flour 60 gm | Sugar 30 gm | Cocoa 30 gm | Egg 1 | Milk 45 ml | Vegetable oil 45 ml | Vanilla essence 2 ml | Milk chocolate chips 15 gm

Method

In a large mug, place all the dry ingredients and mix well with a spoon. Use the spoon to grind all of the cocoa against the side of the cup so there are no lumps.

Add the egg and beat it a little on top of the dry ingredients to break the yolk.

Add the oil, milk and vanilla and mix until well combined.

Stir the chocolate chips in and put into the microwave on high for three minutes.

Serve with a nice big scoop of ice-cream.