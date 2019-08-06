Enjoy the rains with kids, treat them to these delicious samosa recipes

These tasty samosa recipes by Chef Mohammad Shiraz, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, are the perfect snacks to gorge on while enjoying the rains with your kids.

Punjabi Samosa recipe

Ingredients

Boiled potatoes peeled ½-inch cubes 200 gms, oil 1 tsp, shelled green peas boiled 50 gms, oil 1 l, cumin seeds 1 tsp, ginger finely chopped 1 tsp, green chillies finely chopped 3-4 nos, red chilli powder 1 tsp, dried mango powder 1 tsp, garam masala powder 1 tsp, salt to taste, fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tbsp

For dough

Ghee 100 gms, water 200 ml, refined flour (maida) 500 gms

Method of preparation:

To prepare the dough, sift flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.

To prepare stuffing,:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in an iron kadahi.

Add cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies and potatoes, mix and cook for one minute. Add red chilli powder, dried mango powder, garam masala powder and salt and mix well.

Add boiled potato cubes and cook further.

Add chopped coriander and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Heat sufficient oil in a Kadai. Deep fry the samosas on a low heat till they become crisp and golden.

Drain onto an absorbent paper.

Serve with sweet chutney.

Mutton Keema Samosa recipe

Ingredients

Mutton mince 250 gm, Samosa sheet 20 nos, Oil 1 l, Ginger/garlic paste 1 tsp, Chopped 100 gm, Ginger chopped 1 tsp, Coriander powder 1 tsp, Cumin powder 1 tsp, Salt to taste, Refined flour paste or water for sealing, Chopped green chilly 1 tsp

For dough

Ghee 100 gm, Water 200 ml, Refined flour (maida) 500 gm

Method of preparation

To prepare the dough, sift flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.

To prepare the mixture:

Heat 1 tbsp. oil in a non-stick pan. Add chopped onion chopped garlic and sauté for 15 minutes.

Add ginger chopped, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, Mix well and sauté for two minutes.

Add mutton mince, mix well and sauté. Add two cups of water and cook for 15 minutes.

Chop coriander sprigs and add. Mix well and cook till dry.

Add lemon juice and switch off heat. Crush the mixture with a masher and transfer into a bowl. Cool to room temperature.

Spread little flour paste on one end of a samosa sheet and fold into a triangle with a pocket.

Fill little mixture and fold over and make into a samosa sealing the end flap with the flour paste.

Heat sufficient oil in an iron Kadai. Deep-fry samosas till golden and crisp.

Drain on absorbent paper.

Serve hot with green chutney and khajoor chutney.