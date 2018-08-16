Power breakfast: Meal smoothies for the family

The sinful goodness of Nutella, healthy greens and Horlicks, combined with a nutritious dose of nuts and fruits transform into lip-smacking smoothies that your child and you can both enjoy. These power-packed smoothie recipes, courtesy Drunken Monkey, ensure you don’t do overtime in the kitchen!

Green Meal Smoothie

This detox drink does a lot more than just cleanse your body. The Vitamin C helps create collagen, which is essential in maintaining tissue and cellular health. The fibre strips the blood vessels clean of excess cholesterol health. The enzyme bromelain helps prevents coughs and colds.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

150ml water | 4 ice cubes | 3 round slices of pineapple | 1 lime | half a carrot | 1 kiwi

Method:

Wash all the fruits and vegetables. Peel and slice the kiwi, pineapple and carrot.

Put all the sliced ingredients in the blender. Add water and ice cubes.

Squeeze the juice from the lime.

Blend until smooth and serve.

Horlicks Meal Smoothie

This is Horlicks in a superhero avatar. Blended with cashews, almonds, muesli and cornflakes along with a touch of apple, it’s a power-breakfast in a bottle! It’s loaded with fibre, helps improve blood circulation and keeps your bones strong with its calcium content. The Horlicks Meal Smoothie is rich in Vitamin E, Vitamin B1 and Vitamin A, strengthening your immune system while keeping you full and happy.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

100 ml milk | 1 apple | 3 spoons Horlicks | 110 gm of vanilla ice-cream | 2 cashews | 2 almonds | ¼ cup Kellogg’s cornflakes | ¼ cup muesli

Method:

Wash and slice the apple.

Add all the ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth and serve.

Nutella Meal Smoothie

Muesli, apple, cashews and almonds are tumbled into a rich Nutella smoothie that’s rich in protein, iron and calcium. This powerhouse of a smoothie keeps you full and satisfied and also assists your body to absorb essential minerals. The fruits and nuts provide a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

100 ml milk | 1 apple | 2 teaspoons Nutella | 110 grams of vanilla ice-cream | 2 cashews | 2 almonds | 20 grams of chocolate cubes | ¼ cup muesli

Method:

Wash and slice the apple.

Add all the ingredients in a blender, blend until smooth and serve.