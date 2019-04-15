Pomelo Salad to flower-shaped dumplings: Easy recipes for your child’s hunger pangs

Is your child bored of eating the same kind of dishes? Why not treat them to some other foods? Add a twist to their platter by trying these quick and easy recipes at home, courtesy chef Raji.

Advertising

Garlicky Noodles

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter + 1 tablespoon olive oil, 6-8 fresh garlic cloves, minced, 2 scallions, greens only (thinly sliced), 1-2 tablespoons fish sauce, 1-2 tablespoons oyster sauce, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese, 8 ounces noodles, fried garlic, for topping

Method:

Infuse the Butter: Heat a large pot with water and allow it to come to boil, cook the noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside. While the water is boiling, grab a large, non-stick skillet and place it on medium low heat. Add the butter, oil olive, garlic, and scallions. Let the butter infuse with the garlic for five to seven minutes, stirring often. The garlic should barely sizzle here; you don’t want it to brown.

Advertising

Garlic Noodles: While the garlic is going, grab a small bowl and mix together the fish sauce, oyster sauce, and the sugar. When the garlic is cooked, kick the heat up to medium-high, stir in the prepared sauce; let cook for 30 seconds. Add the prepared noodles and toss with parmesan cheese (yes, parm!) Let the noodles cook for a minute so they soak up the entire flavour. Top with fried garlic and serve immediately!

Double Chocolate Raspberry Muffins

Ingredients

1.5 cup (142 gm) oat flour (you can grind oats in grinder), ¾ cup (90 gm) unbleached all-purpose flour 1-to-1 flour blend, 1 cup (147 gm) coconut sugar, ½ cup (48 gm) unsweetened cocoa powder or cacao powder, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1¼ cup (295 ml) almond milk or other milk of choice, 1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons water), ¼ cup avocado oil, melted coconut oil, or other oil of choice, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, optional, ½ cup chocolate chips, plus more for sprinkling on top, ½ cup raspberries, (can you frozen)

Chocolate Sauce: (optional)

¼ cup (60ml) maple syrup, 2-3 tablespoons cocoa or cacao powder, ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, ½-1 teaspoon almond milk or water, only if needed to thin out the syrup

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Line muffin pan with 10 or 12 paper liners and set aside.

2. Make a flax egg by mixing together 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of water. Let sit for a few minutes until gelled together.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine oat flour, ap flour, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder/soda, and salt. Add milk, flax egg, oil and vanilla, mixing just until combined. Stir in chocolate chips.

4. Fill muffin cups almost full and sprinkle extra chocolate chips, plus two to three raspberries on top of each muffin cup of batter.

5. Place pan into the preheated oven and bake for 18-22 minutes, or just until muffins have risen and a toothpick inserted near the center comes out almost clean.

6. Let muffins cool completely before handling. They are fragile when hot. Makes 10-12 muffins, depending on the size of your pan and how much you fill each liner.

To Make Chocolate Sauce: (optional)

Mix together maple syrup, cocoa powder, and vanilla. Add milk or water, if needed to thin. Drizzle onto muffins.

Pomelo Salad

Ingredients:

1 pomelo, peeled, skinned and pulp removed, 3 stalks spring onion, chopped, 1 thai chilly, chopped, 1 – 2 shallots, sliced thin, 3 tbsp cilantro, chopped, 4 tbsp roasted peanuts, chopped (optional), 4 tbsp fried onions, chopped (optional)

Dressing:

3 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp fish sauce (can substitute with soy sauce), 1 tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp palm sugar or brown sugar

Combine all the above ingredients together, mix well and set aside.

Method:

1. Place pomelo pulp in a bowl.

2. Mix in holland peppers, scallions and shallots.

3. Add the dressing and adjust seasoning to taste.

4. Garnish with cilantro, fried onions and peanuts.

5. Serve immediately.

Steamed Flower Shaped Dumplings

Ingredients:

For Flower wrapping dough:

Tapioca flour 10gm, arrowroot flour 10gm, potato starch 10gm, rice flour 100gm, chicken stock 1 cup, 10 butterfly pea flower

For Stuffing:

Minced chicken, 1tbsp finely chopped garlic, coriander root 5gm paste, 1 small onion finely chopped, salt to taste, sugar 1 tsp, red thai chilies 2 finely chopped, cooking oil 2 tbsp

Method (for stuffing):

1. Heat oil; add garlic, coriander root paste. Stir well.

2. Add onion. Stir well. Add chilies. Stir.

3. Add minced chicken. Cook well.

4. Add sugar and salt. Once ready keep aside.

Method (for wrapping):

1. Mix all flour, add salt.

2. For lovely purple colour, heat the stock and add the flowers to it and keep it aside till the lovely colour comes into the water.

3. Once ready add this water to the mixed flour.and on a low heat stir till cooked maybe around five to seven minutes.

4. Knead the warm dough and keep it moist.

5. Divide the dough into round equal small balls.make a dent in the middle of each ball and place the minced cooked chicken . Fold it and make a round shape.

Advertising

6. With a pair of tweezers carve the outside of the dough into flower petals.

7. Steam the flower dumplings for 10 min and serve got.