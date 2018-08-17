Parsi New Year 2018: Does your child love eggs? Try this Deekro Ando Bhurji!

Happy Parsi New Year 2018: Enjoy this Deekro Ando Bhurji. Happy Parsi New Year 2018: Enjoy this Deekro Ando Bhurji.

Happy Parsi New Year 2018: Who doesn’t enjoy eggs, particularly when you’re a child? Introduce the little ones to this delectable Parsi version of scrambled eggs, with a bit of culture thrown in, courtesy Chef Paul Kinny, Culinary Director – Phoenix Mills Limited.

Deekro Ando Bhurji, the Parsi Akuri is a version of the English scrambled egg, but with some spices which are Parsi-oriented, such as green chillies, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander and turmeric. What really sets this particular recipe apart is the texture of eggs which is a thin line of being soft but not undercooked. An Akuri is generally served on toast or with ‘Pao’. Another popular version of the Akuri is called Bharuch Akuri which contains dry fruits and nuts and is cooked with cream instead of milk.

Their love for eggs is also seen in dishes like Pora, which is a Parsi omelette and “Par eeda” dishes which include vegetables like tomato, potato, ladyfinger, etc, which are cooked with the eggs on top.

Deekro Ando Bhurji recipe

Ingredients

3 eggs | Milk 30 ml | Oil 10 gm | Cumin seeds 5 gm | Onion (finely chopped) 20 gm | Tomatoes 20 gm | Green chilli 5 gm | Salt to taste | Turmeric powder 5 gm | Coriander 10 gm | Pav 2 | Butter 10 gm

Serving: Makes one portion

Method:

Whisk eggs with milk for a minute. Keep aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a pan till hot, add cumin seeds and onion.

Fry until onion turns translucent. Add tomatoes and green chilli and cook for a few seconds.

Add turmeric powder and cook for a few seconds.

Lower the flame and add egg and milk mixture and salt and keep mixing until eggs are cooked on slow heat. Do not overcook the eggs. Akuri is supposed to be slightly creamy.

Add fresh coriander and mix well.

Serve hot with toasted bread or pav.