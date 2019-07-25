Paris Brest to Nicoise salad: Recipes to enjoy with kids

Give your child a taste of the French cuisine by making these yummy dessert and salad dishes at home, courtesy Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Paris Brest

For choux paste

Water 500 ml, butter 200 gms, flour 300 gms, eggs 8 nos, vanilla essence 10 ml, salt 5 gms, sugar 10 gms

Pastry cream

Milk 975 ml, sugar 225 gms, corn flour 70 gms, eggs 4 nos, vanilla essence 7 ml, butter (unsalted) 85 gms, salt 2 gms

Method of preparation

For choux paste.

Boil water, butter along with sugar and salt.

Add flour and cook for some time and take off from the range.

Add one by one egg along with vanilla essence in the above flour mixture and mix properly.

Put the mixture in the plain nozzle piping bag and pipe into crown shape on the baking tray. Sprinkle some almond flake on the shaped choux paste.

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius and bake for 25 to 30 min.

When cooking is complete, remove from the oven and leave to cool.

For pastry cream

Boil milk along with sugar, mix in corn flour, eggs, vanilla essence and salt, continue stirring with a whisk.

When the mixture get thick remove from the range and add butter, cool it.

When the pastry cream is cooled add whipped cream and hazelnut paste on that.

Assemble

Using a serrated knife, cut the Paris Brest in half crosswise.

Pipe the mixer on lower part of Paris Brest. On the of top the cream, place the upper part of Paris breast.

Garnish with roasted hazelnut on Paris Brest. Drizzle icing sugar over the Paris-Brest cake.

Nicoise salad

Ingredients

Potato 450 gm, carrot 150 gm, baby green beans 150 gm, tomatoes 200 gm, lettuce leaves 150 gm, boiled egg 04 gm, tuna fille450 gm, red onion 125 gm, kosher salt to taste, crushed black pepper to taste, chopped thyme 1 tsp, black olive 10 no whisk together red wine vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper

For dressing

Olive oil 7 tbsp, red wine vinegar 3 tbsp, dijon mustard 1 tbsp, garlic clove 2 nos

Method of preparation

Dressing

To make the dressing whisk together red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper

For Salad

Marinate tuna steak in a little olive oil for some time. Heat a large skillet on medium high heat, cook the steak 2 to 3 minutes on each side until cooked through.

Cook the potatoes, beans and carrot till frim to bite.

Assemble

Lay the lettuce leaves on salad plate and arrange potato, carrot, beans, tuna, tomato and onion.

Drizzle the dressing then finish by adding boiled egg quarters, olives and fresh thyme. Garnish with edible flowers.