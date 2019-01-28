How to order smart at restaurants for kids

By Prachi Mandholia

Advertising

First things first, let your kids not go overly hungry when stepping out. They might end up overeating. The whole idea is to enjoy the meal as well as strike a balance.

Beverage choices

When going out, kids usually look forward to beverages like canned juices or soda. Definitely skip the soda. If it has to be juice, try to settle for fresh ones. A fruit or chocolate milkshake would make a decent option. This would be filling as well as nutritious, incorporating protein and calcium.

Kids’ meals

Avoid ordering kids’ meals as advertised. They may be designed keeping kid’s choices in mind, but lack nutrition and contain a huge helping of calories, most of which comes from fat. The only attraction for kids is the toy rather than the food.

Advertising

Food orders

Usually, kids know what they intend to order before arriving at the restaurant, especially if they have dined there regularly. A child’s favourite is usually mac and cheese or a margherita pizza. Try adding veggies like broccoli and carrots to the combination. Otherwise, order a half-and-half pizza and trade for one plain slice and the other with veggies.

Parents must try different restaurants and order one new item each time. You never know, it might become your child’s new favorite. Use the restaurant’s customisation to your benefit. Things like mixed white and red sauce pasta with some veggies, egg fried rice, grilled chicken are good choices.

Sides

Let the sides be interesting like corn on cob, sauteed veggies, baked potato, apple or pineapple slices, instead of french fries.

Parents’ choices

Your child is sure to pick up eating habits from you. So, parents too have to make the right choices. If you order a side of potato wedges, do not expect your child to eat fruits or veggies. The key is to be on the same page.

Desserts

There’s absolutely nothing wrong in celebrating an occasion by ordering a dessert at a restaurant. Desserts like ‘sizzling brownie’ or brownie with ice-cream are loaded with more calories than your main entree. So a good idea would be to share the dessert with your child.

Another option is to try fruit-based desserts like apple crumble instead of chocolate-based desserts, or yoghurt instead of ice-cream for your kids. But, as a parent, you need to see how to balance it out; one weekend can be a fruit-dessert, followed by chocolate dessert for the next. This can help you balance their cravings.

Rewards

Always reward your child with anything else but food. In appreciation of them balancing the choices, offer them an engaging activity at home, family game time or an extra 10 minutes of screen. Believe it or not, these offers tend to attract most kids.

Advertising

(The writer is a registered dietitian and a certified diabetes educator. She is a practicing Clinical Nutritionist, based out of Mumbai. For more ideas, email at prachi.mandholia@gmail.com.)