Nine healthy and tasty Independence Day recipes for children

Independence Day is a good time to create something special for children by including various colours and shapes. By experimenting with some healthy and nutritious snacks and meals, one can turn this day into a fun-filled time. Ranging from simple breakfast options while enjoying the parade to evening time snacks with colour coordinated subway and sandwiches, make this year’s Independence Day even more special.

1. Corn Chaat

Boil the corn kernels until tender. Drain them. Cool them. Sprinkle salt, chilly powder, chaat masala and cumin powder. Mix and then add chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves and lemon juice. Mix everything well and transfer to a serving bowl to relish this corn chaat.

2. Sweet Potato Tikki

Take 1 1/2 cups boiled and mashed sweet potatoes. Add finely chopped coriander, 1 tbsp chili powder and 1 tbsp turmeric. To perk up the flavours, add peppy chaat masala/amchur powder and 2 tbsp lemon juice. Now, add 1 1/2 tbsp corn flour, 1 tbsp rice flour and salt to taste. Combine all the ingredients and mix well with your hands. Divide the mixture into 15 equal portions in a round shape. Deep fry these tikkis and let the tissue paper absorb the oil before serving them with hot and sweet sauce.

3. Dry Bhel

In a large kadhai, heat 2 tbsp oil and roast 2 tbsp peanuts and 2 tbsp putani, until it turns crunchy. Now add a few curry leaves, 1/4 tbsp turmeric, 1/4 tbsp salt. Sauté until curry leaves turn crisp. Next, add 2 cups of puffed rice and mix well. Transfer this to a large bowl. Break four papdi into small pieces. Transfer the sukha chutney over the mixture and mix them well. Add 2 tbsp chopped onions, 2 tbsp chopped tomato, ½ chopped potato, ½ tsp chaat masala and 2 tbsp sev. Give a quick mix without breaking anything.

4. Paneer Veg Sandwich, Subway style

Add thick curd, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, 2 tsp dried fenugreek leaves, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tbsp of chickpeas flour, oil, salt (per taste). Mix well. Add the paneer cubes. Toss it gently. Keep aside for 15 minutes. Then, cook the marinated paneer for 5 minutes. Keep aside to cool completely. Cut the French bread or baguette into half from the centre. Fill it with cheese slices and 1/4 cup of lettuce along with 3 tomato rings, cucumber rings, onion rings and 2 capsicum rings, a portion of paneer filling, 1 tbsp of black olives. Place 8 jalapenos over it. Spread 2 tbsp mayonnaise. Add mustard sauce evenly over it. Cover the sandwich and serve with a cheesy dip.

5. Tricolour sandwich

On one slice apply a generous amount of green chutney. Layer it with cucumber for the green layer, followed by a cheese slice and crushed black pepper. Further, place another slice of bread to get the white layer. Now spread mayonnaise sauce generously. And spread grated carrot forming the orange layer. Also, season it with some salt and black pepper. Place the third bread slice and press gently. Cut the sandwich in half forming a triangle and see the tricolour triangle emerge.

6. Hashbrown Potatoes

Rinse shredded potatoes until water is clear, then drain and squeeze-dry. Place shreds in a bowl, and mix in the onion, flour, and egg until evenly distributed. Heat about 1/4 inch of oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is sizzling hot, place potatoes into the pan in a 1/2 inch thick layer. Make separate piles like pancakes. Cook until nicely browned on the bottom, then flip over and brown on the other side. It should take at least 5 minutes per side. Remove from the pan, and drain on paper towels. Season with salt and pepper and enjoy the crusty snacks.

7. Tangy Tomatoes Bean Rice

Heat the oil and add in the cumin seeds and wait until they begin to sizzle. Add the ginger and stir lightly. Add the tomatoes and cook until soft and mushy. Add the kidney beans and the cumin and coriander powder and mix well. Stir the salt and the sugar with 1 cup of water and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the rice with another cup of water and add the cinnamon, cloves and cardamom pods. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover and cook for 12 minutes. Check to see if the rice needs more water, if needed add the water, cover and cook for 10 more minutes until the rice is soft. Turn off the heat and let the rice rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

8. Beetroot Paratha

In a large bowl, take 2 cups wheat flour, ½ tsp jeera, ½ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp mango powder, ½ tsp carom seeds and ½ tsp salt. Mix well. Further add prepared beetroot paste, 2 tbsp coriander and 1 tsp oil. Knead the dough well. Now grease 1 tsp oil, and rest the dough for 15 minutes. Further, pinch a ball sized dough, roll it and dust with some wheat flour and flatten it in a thin circle like chapati or paratha. Now, on a hot tawa, place the rolled paratha and cook for a minute. When the base is partly cooked, flip the beetroot paratha. Also, spread ½ tsp oil/ghee and press slightly on both sides. Flip again once or twice till both the sides are cooked properly. Finally, serve beetroot paratha with curd!

9. Homemade Lassi with Nuts

Add 2 cups of chilled curd to a deep bowl. Whisk it until smooth. Next, add 3-4 tbsp sugar, one pinch of saffron strand or one tbsp rose water. Add 1/2 to 3/4 tsp cardamom powder. Whisk everything well until sugar dissolves. Add 1/2 cup to one cup of water. Whisk until frothy. Pour this into the serving glasses and drink up!

(The writer is a nutritionist and lifestyle consultant)

