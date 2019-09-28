Navratri 2019: Sabudana Thalipeeth to Falahari Cheela, authentic recipes your kids will enjoy

Navratri 2019: This much-awaited festival is celebrated with great zeal across the country where the devotees worship the different avatars of Goddess Durga for nine days. In India, no festival is complete without food. So, here are some authentic Navratri recipes, courtesy Dinesh Mhatre, executive chef, Hilton Mumbai International Airport, you can try at home.

Sabudana Thalipeeth

Ingredients

Soaked sabudana 175gm, Boiled, peeled and mashed potato 2 no, Crushed and roasted peanut 100gm, Oil 10ml, Cumin seed 8gm, Green chilli paste 5gm, Cilantro 5gm, Sendha salt 4gm

Method

Drains the sabudana knead it with potatoes, cumin seed, green chilli, cilantro, sugar and salt to soft dough.

Spread a portion of dough on flat plastic surface with damp fingers.

Carefully place it cover hot tawa grease with oil on both sides, cook on both sides.

Shinghada Sheera

Ingredients

Waterchesnut flour 200gm, Ghee 20gm, Sugar 100gm, Cardamom powder 3gm

Garnish

Almond flakes 5gm, Pistachio flakes 5gm

Method

Heat the ghee in a pan, add the Waterchesnut flour and cook on a slow flame for 4 minutes or till it turns light brown in colour, while stirring continuously.

Add 2 cups of warm water, mix well and cook on a slow flame for another 4 minutes or till all the water has been absorbed, while stirring continuously.

Add the sugar mix well and cook on a slow flame for 4 more minutes, while stirring continuously.

Switch off the flame, add the cardamom powder and mix well. Serve the garnished with almonds and pistachios.

Falahari Cheela

Ingredients

Potatoes 3 no, Chopped green chilli 2 no, Chopped coriander 10 gm, Sendha salt 4gm, Black pepper powder 3gm, Ghee 20 gm

Method

Peel, wash the potatoes thoroughly and soak them in water. Use the grater for shredding the potato.

After grating is done, add the rest of the pepper powder, green chilli and coriander leaves. Mix it well.

Heat the pan at medium flame and spread desi ghee on it.

Take a potato mixture over a hot pan.

Spread in round shape with ½ cm thickness with the help of a spoon.

Cook for two to three minutes on medium flame.

Cheela has turned slightly brown from the bottom.

Flip the side and roast the Cheela from another side as well until it gates a little brown in colour.

Let it roast from the other side as well until it gets golden brown spots.

