Mother’s Day 2019: Pizza to doughnuts, recipes to enjoy with your child on this day

Mother’s Day 2019: Treat yourself to a nice meal by trying his pizza and doughnut recipe at home, courtesy chef Amrita Raichand.

Thin crust pizza

Ingredients

For the pizza dough

Refined flour 500 gm, extra virgin olive oil 30 ml, milk 150 ml, warm water 125 ml, salt 5 gm, sugar 25 gm, fresh yeast 25 gms (if using dry, 7-8 gms)

Method

When you start making the dough first sieve the flour and salt directly on the counter. Then make a well in the flour, add yeast, sugar and warm water in a circular motion so that it mixes well in the flour.

Then start adding milk and keep kneading the dough till it binds together then add extra virgin olive oil, the dough will break, don’t worry and keep kneading till the dough comes becomes soft. Roll it into a smooth ball and leave it to proof for 30 minutes covering it with a wet muslin cloth.

After proofing, knock back the dough on a clean counter and take small portions of 100 gm each and make the pizza balls out of it. Leave them for proofing for 30 minutes more, again covered with a wet muslin cloth.

After 30 minutes, roll out each pizza ball into a thin sheet. Dock the rolled pizza sheet with fork. (it keeps the pizza base flat and crisp. However if you want that rise at the edges, don’t dock that area)

Always prebake the pizza base in a preheated oven at 250 degree Celsius for four to five minutes or till it gets partially cooked and starts browning at the edges.

For toppings

Bell peppers green, yellow, red (juliennes), Mushroom slices, Meat pepperoni, sausage, and as per desired, Mozzarella cheese grated, Processed cheese grated, Pitted olives green and black cut in thin slices, Basil leaves fresh as many desired

Final pizza assembly

Take the pizza base on a baking tray, brush some olive oil.

Spread the tomato sauce over it till it to coat the pizza base.

Add desired toppings and grate mozzarella cheese and some basil leaves on it if making a veg pizza. In the case of meat, place the meat slices on top of the cheese, add some olive slices to it and finally a few basil leaves.

Bake the pizza for 3-4 minutes or until the cheese melts.

Slice the pizza with a pizza slicer and serve hot accompanied with chili flakes and oregano.

Doughnuts

Ingredients

Refined flour 450 gms, sugar 50 gms, salt 1 tsp, yeast 5 gms, eggs 1 no, vanilla extract 1/2 tsp, regular butter(melted) 55 gms, buttermilk 150 ml, water 90 ml, oil for frying

For coating and toppings

Dark chocolate, white chocolate, colourful sprinklers, sugar candies

Method

Mix yeast in some warm water and let it get activated.

In a bowl, break an egg and add vanilla extract, butter, buttermilk and water to it. Mix well.

Then sieve the flour into the wet mixture folding it in properly.

Then add sugar, salt and activated yeast and knead well to form a soft dough. Cover with a wet muslin cloth and set aside until it doubles in size.

Once the dough has risen, take it out on a floured surface and knock it back.

Now roll out the dough keeping the thickness about half an inch. Then with the help of a doughnut cutter, cut them and place on a baking try. Let them rest for another 5-10 minutes. These will rise again.

Now heat oil in a deep frying pan.

Once the doughnuts have risen, fry them on a medium flame till golden brown on both sides. Set aside to cool them. Melt the dark and the white chocolate.

Dip the cooled doughnut partially into the desired chocolate and serve decorated with colourful sprinklers or sugar candy.