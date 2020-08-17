Mom bloggers share delectable monsoon recipes; pick your favourite

Would you like to try making these at home? (Pictures: PR handout; designed by Gargi Singh)

This monsoon season, these mom bloggers share easy and delicious recipes for you to try at home. You can also ask your kid to take part in the preparation to make the process all more enjoyable. Read on.

Rituka Negi Bisht

Homemade doughnuts (without yeast)

You can serve the doughnuts either hot or cold. (Picture courtesy: PR handout) You can serve the doughnuts either hot or cold. (Picture courtesy: PR handout)

Ingredients

* 250 g of refined flour

* 3 tbsp of curd

* 2 tbsp of powdered sugar

* 1 tbsp of baking powder

* 1/2 tbsp of baking soda

* 2 tbsp unsalted butter

* 1/2 cup of milk

Method

1. Take a bowl and add refined flour, curd, powdered sugar, baking powder, baking soda and milk in it. Knead a soft dough.

2. Once the dough is prepared, add butter and knead it for the next 3-4 minutes.

3. Leave the dough for 10-15 minutes.

4. After that, sprinkle some dry flour and take the dough to roll it; make sure the thickness is medium. Give it the doughnut shape using a glass and a bottle cap.

5. Deep-fry on medium heat till it becomes golden.

6. Sprinkle some powdered sugar on top.

7. Serve hot or cold.

Geeta Hansaria

Sindhi style Seyal Bread recipe

Serve it with some sev or farsan on top and onions and papad. (Picture courtesy: PR handout) Serve it with some sev or farsan on top and onions and papad. (Picture courtesy: PR handout)

Ingredients

* Oil — 1 tbsp

* Mustard seeds — 1 tsp

* Curry leaves — 10 to 12

* Tomatoes — 3 medium-sized

* Salt, to taste

* Red chili powder — 1 tsp (less if you don’t want it to be too spicy)

* Turmeric powder — 1/2 tsp

* Corriander powder — 1 tsp

* Garlic — 10 to 12 cloves

* Green chilies — 3 to 4

* Cilantro leaves — 1/4 cup, chopped

* Dinner rolls — 6 to 7, or 6 to 7 bread slices

* Lemon juice — 1/2 a lime

* Farsan/sev/onions for garnish

Method

1. Take oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped tomatoes or purée, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder and coriander powder to it.

2. Also add coarsely-pounded garlic, green chilies and cilantro (you can grind in a blender if you wish). When the tomatoes were cooked, add green masala and mix.

3. Add some water, and a little bit of it in the mortar, so all masala is used up. When the water gets boiled, add chunks of the pav (dinner rolls) and some lemon juice .

4. Cover it and cook for a few minutes on low flame till the bread absorbs all the water and masalas. Serve as is, or with some sev or farsan on top and onions and papad.

Nisha Zaheer Thobhani

Oats and veggies tikki

Garnish with coriander chutney and enjoy it with your little ones. (Picture courtesy: PR handout) Garnish with coriander chutney and enjoy it with your little ones. (Picture courtesy: PR handout)

Ingredients

* 1 cup of powdered rolled oats

* 1 cup of soya granules

* 1/2 cup of finely-chopped vegetables

* Pinch of salt

* Pizza seasoning for taste

* 1 tsp of curd

* Suji for coating

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients together to make a thick paste. Add a little bit of water, if needed.

2. Keep the paste aside for at least 20 minutes, as oats tend to get a bit mushy with time.

3. Check the consistency and add water if needed.

4. Make small coin-sized tikkis and roll it in suji to make it crunchy.

5. Take a non-stick pan and add a little bit of ghee or oil (your choice), and shallow-fry them in it.

6. Fry it on low flame till it turns golden brown.

7. Garnish with coriander chutney and enjoy it with your little ones.

Nora Bali

Chicken cheese quesadillas

Serve with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole. (Picture courtesy: PR handout) Serve with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole. (Picture courtesy: PR handout)

Ingredients

* 3 small partially-cooked parathas (add a little bit of sugar and milk to the dough)

* 1 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

* 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

* 1 cup onion chopped

* 1/2 cup tomatoes

* 1 cup mixed finely-chopped vegetables (beans, carrots, capscicum)

* 1/2 cup sweet corn

* Chicken sausages

* Oil to cook

* Italian herbs

* Black pepper powder

* Salt to taste

Method

1. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

2. Put one teaspoon of oil.

3. Once the pan is hot, add the onions.

4. Fry them till they are transparent.

5. Now add the vegetables.

6. Saute them a bit.

7. Add the tomatoes.

8. Saute all vegetables for 2-3 minutes.

9. Do not overcook. The vegetables need to be crunchy.

10. Add cooked chicken sausage pieces (chop the sausages into small cubes).

11. Sprinkle some salt to taste.

12. Add the Italian herbs and black pepper.

13. Mix all and saute for 1-2 minutes.

14. Allow it to cool.

15. Then add lots and lots of cheese.

16. In a skillet, put some oil and cook the parathas.

17. Once they are golden-brown, fill it up with the cheesy veggies and sausage filling.

18. Fold the paratha into half.

19. Add a little oil and cook the quesadilla for 1 minute until the crust is brown and the cheese starts to melt.

20. Serve immediately on a plate and cut into four wedges.

21. Serve with sour cream, salsa, or guacamole.

