Mille Feuille to tart: Make these yummy strawberry desserts for kids

Strawberry Mille Feuille Strawberry Mille Feuille

If your child is craving something sweet, try making these strawberry desserts, courtesy Chef Rajesh Yadav, Sous Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai, and enjoy eating with your little one.

Strawberry Mille Feuille

Ingredients

Whip cream 150 gms, sugar 140 ml, milk 500 ml, custard powder 50 gms, puff pastry 1 sheet, icing sugar 75 gms, fresh strawberries 500 gms, vanilla essence 1 tbsp

Method

Custard Filling

Pour the milk into a saucepan and add the vanilla extract and sugar bring to the boil. Keep little milk aside and make slurry of custard powder.

Once the milk is at scalding point remove from heat add in the slurry of custard powder in it.

Return to the heat and boil continuously, whisking for approximately three to five minutes until thickened.

Allow to cool.

When the custard has cooled down fold in the whipped cream.

Chill in the fridge until needed.

Pastry

In the meantime, preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius.

Lightly dust your work surface with some sifted icing sugar.

Once the sheet of puff pastry has defrosted roll into an even sized rectangle.

Cut the pastry into 4 strips (12cm x 6cm approximately).

Prick the pastry lightly all over with a fork and transfer it to a flat baking sheet.

Bake in the oven for approximately 10-15 minutes until the pastry is nice and crisp.

Store until required.

To Assemble

Lay a piece of the Puff pastry on the work surface and pipe with some of the custard filling on top.

Arrange some sliced strawberries and then another piece of pastry on top and repeat it two times.

Garnish it with cream rosette and fresh strawberry.

Strawberry Tart

Strawberry Tart Strawberry Tart

Ingredients

For Pastry

Cold butter 110 gms, refined flour 200 gms, castor sugar 65 gms, milk 10 ml

For Filling

Whip cream 150 gms, grain sugar 140 gms, milk 500 ml, custard powder 50 gms, strawberry puree 100 ml, vanilla essence 1 tbsp, pistachio 10 gms, fresh strawberries 8-10 pieces

Method

For Pastry

Dice the butter and put it in kitchen aid with the flour, sugar and salt, and use paddle attachment and for mixing, until the mix resembles damp sand.

Alternatively, put everything in a bowl and rub in the butter with your fingertips. Add Some Milk for binding.

Tip the pastry crumbs into a loose-bottomed, shallow, tart tin, then spread out to cover the base and bank them up around the sides.

Press the crumbs with the base of a glass, until you have a solid pastry case, working the crumbs up the edges as well, so the whole tin is evenly coated. Pop it into the freezer and chill for 15 minutes, until firm.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 180C. Take the tin out of the freezer, prick the base all over with a fork, then bake for about 20-25 minutes, until crisp and lightly golden all over.

For Filling

Pour the milk into a saucepan and add the vanilla extract and sugar bring to the boil. Keep little milk aside and make slurry of custard powder.

Once the milk is at scalding point remove from heat add in the slurry of custard powder in it.

Return to the heat and boil continuously, whisking for approximately 3-5 minutes until thickened.

When the custard has cooled down fold in the whipped cream and strawberry puree for flavor. Set it in fridge.

To Assemble

Fill the tart with above filling and arrange the fresh cut strawberries on top of it.

Apply some pistachio powder on the side of tart.

Strawberry Mousse with Vanilla Quenelle

Strawberry Mousse With Vanilla Quenelle Strawberry Mousse With Vanilla Quenelle

Ingredients

For Pastry

Cold butter 110 gms, refined flour 200 gms, castor sugar 65 gms, milk 10 ml

For Mousse

Whip cream 100 gms, strawberry puree 40 ml

Read| Masala chai carrot cake to chocolate barfi: 4 dessert recipes to try

Method

For Crumble

Dice the butter and put it in kitchen aid with the flour, sugar and salt, and use paddle attachment for mixing, until the mix resembles damp sand.

Alternatively, put everything in a bowl and rub in the butter with your fingertips. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Then bake for about 20-25 minutes, until crisp and lightly golden all over.

Read| Quick and easy dessert recipes for birthday parties

For Mousse

Beat the cream using in kitchen aid for about 2-3 minutes and make sure that when you are done with it, stiff peaks form.

Afterwards, add the strawberry puree and vanilla essence in the cream mixture and fold it using a spatula.

Keep the mousse is in chiller for resting.

To Assemble

With the help of a round cutter spread the crumble to form a base for the Strawberry quenelle.

With the help of warm water and spoon make quenelle from the Strawberry mousse and place on top of the crumble.

Garnish it with small red heart, silver waraq and edible flowers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd