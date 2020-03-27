Milk not available? Give your kids these nutritional substitutes

Kids should not drink milk in excess. (Source: Getty Images) Kids should not drink milk in excess. (Source: Getty Images)

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, many parents may be facing difficulty in getting the required amount of milk for the house owing to its limited supply. “Milk is a source of calcium and protein. But as long as the child is eating a healthy balanced diet, you need not worry about their intake of milk, which will provide them essential nutrients,” Dr Sanjay Wazir, Director, NICU and paediatrician, Cloudnine Hospital, Gurgaon, told Express Parenting.

“Children more than two years old should ideally have less than 500 ml of milk in a day. So make sure they do not consume too much of it,” the paediatrician explained.

So, in case you are falling short of milk, here are some nutritional substitutes you can give your kids, as suggested by Dr Wazir:

For protein

Kids need one gm per kg of protein. For that, children can be fed soyabean, paneer or tofu, eggs, chickpeas and lentils. Non-vegetarians can continue to eat fully cooked meat.

For calcium

There are multiple non-dairy sources of calcium as well–dried figs, broccoli, orange and almonds are good sources. Children who have calcium deficiency may need to take supplements. Otherwise they are not required even at a time when there is scarcity of milk.

Breast milk

Children who are less than two years would need to drink formula milk if available. Prior to that, it would be good if mothers can continue with breastfeeding since breast milk is a rich source of nutrients for the child and also boosts his or her immunity. Especially for those who do not have access to proper foods, breastfeeding could be a good way to keep the child healthy.

