5 mango smoothie recipes you can treat your child to this summer

This summer, try these easy mango smoothie recipes, courtesy Samrat Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, Drunken Monkey, and enjoy with your child.

1. King beyond the wall

Simple steps to make this smoothie. Just pour 100ml of water, add 1.5 glass of milk with 1 1/2 mangoes and let the blender jug do its magic. Your King beyond the wall smoothie will be ready to serve.

2. King of Tropics

King of tropics comes with a twist in the tale. In order to make this all you need is 150ml of water, 1 1/2 half mangoes and a slice of pineapple. Blend it well in the blender jug until you get a creamy texture and that’s it. Your King of Tropics will be ready in no time.

3. King of Hearts

This smoothie is an instant stress-buster for you and as the name suggests it will surely conquer your heart! How to make it? Put 1 1/2 fresh mangoes, five strawberries, and 150ml of water into the blender. Blend it until you see the colour of it.

4. King of Ocean

Pour 150ml of water into the blender with 1 1/2 freshly peeled mangoes along with a slice of watermelon and blend everything until creamy. Count to ten and your smoothie will be ready to serve.

5. Beauty of the Beast

It’s easy to make it when you’re tired or lazy. Just add 150ml of water to the peeled 1 1/2 mangoes & give it a blend. To this mixture add 10 per cent of milk and blend it once again as this will give you the creamy texture to your smoothie.