Mousse to cheesecake: Mango recipes to enjoy this season with your kids

Is your child craving dessert? Try these easy mango recipes by Ashis Rout, executive chef, Swissotel Kolkata.

Fresh Mango Cheesecake

Biscuit base

Ingredients

75 g butter, 200 g biscuit crumb, 100 g caster sugar

Method

Put biscuits in a large plastic bag, and crush them with a rolling pin until very fine crumbs form.

Pour crumbs into a medium bowl, stir in sugar. Add melted butter, and stir until well combined.

Press the crumb mixture into a tray, spreading it 1 1/2 to 2 inches, press flat. Chill the crust in the freezer for at least 10 minutes.

Cheesecake

Ingredients

10 no eggs yolk, 120 g caster sugar, 30 ml water, 500 g whipping cream, 10 ml vanilla essence, 500 g mascarpone cheese, 300 g fresh mango, 2 no lemon, 20 g gelatin powder, 50 g cold glaze

Method

Hydrate the gelatin powder with 60 ml of cold water and set it aside.

Using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the egg yolks and boiled sugar (119′ C) until light and airy.

Add cream cheese and mix until smooth, Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla, Beat in the whipped cream a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary.

Melt the gelatin in a microwave oven and slowly fold it into the cream cheese mix.

Pour the cheesecake mix onto the chilled crust and chill for several hours or overnight. Just before serving, remove it from the tray and top it with fresh mangos mixed with cold glaze.

White chocolate Mango Mousse, Lychee custard

White chocolate Mango Mousse

Ingredients

100 g Mango pulp, 350 g milk, 5no yolks, 50 g sugar, 3 g gelatin sheets, 370 g white chocolate

Method

Make a creme anglaise. Pour the anglaise over the melted chocolate and emulsify, add the gelatin sheets.

Once the emulsion is at about 40 degrees Celsius, add the whipped cream and mix until you get smooth & shiny mixture and set it aside.

Lychee Custard

Ingredients

250 g cream, 3no yolks, 50g sugar, 3-4 no lychee

Method

In a pan, heat the cream until 80 degrees Celsius, add the sugar and boil altogether. Add the Yolks. Strain the cream mixture.

Add chopped lychee on top and bake it in a small round silicone mat for 20 minutes or until center is set. Remove from oven & freeze.

Assembly

In a dome silicone mat, fill to halfway the Mango mousse then place into each center, the insert.

Smooth over to the level of the mat with remaining mousse and place in the mat into the freezer.

Unmold the mousse and spray it with yellow cocoa butter spray and let it thaw.