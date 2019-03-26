Mango to choco-peanut butter: Whip up these smoothie recipes for your child

Get your kids to help your try these easy and tasty smoothie recipes by chef Raji at home.
Mango Smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup chopped mango, 1 no banana chopped, ½ cup cucumber chopped, 3 tsp almonds, soaked, ½ cup coconut milk, chocolate oats, blue berries
Method
In a grinder, add mango, banana, cucumber and almonds.
Grind it all.
Add coconut milk.
Grind it again.
Transfer the smoothie in a bowl.
Garnish with some chocolate oats.
Add few blue berries.
Strawberry banana smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup frozen strawberry, 1 no banana, ½ cup coconut milk. For garnishing- chia seeds, fresh strawberries, banana, pecan
Method
Add, frozen strawberries, banana and coconut milk in a food processor/blender.
Grind everything.
Transfer the smoothie in a bowl.
Garnish it with chia seeds, fresh strawberries, banana and pecan.
Choco-Peanut Butter Smoothie
Ingredients
1 no banana, 3 tbsp peanut butter, 1 ½ tbsp coco powder, 1 ½ tbsp chia seeds, 1 tbsp honey, ½ cup chocolate almond milk. For garnishing- banana, peanut butter, Choco-chips, chocolate oats, organic chocolate.
Method
Combine Banana, Peanut butter, coco powder, chia seeds, honey and Chocolate almond milk in a blender.
Blend it until smooth.
Pour it in to a bowl.
Garnish the smoothie with Banana, Choco-chips, peanut butter, organic chocolate.