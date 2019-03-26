Toggle Menu Sections
Mango to choco-peanut butter: Whip up these smoothie recipes for your child

Parents and kids can make these smoothies and have them for breakfast. These can be made in less than five minutes and are super healthy.

smoothie recipe
Mango smoothie

Get your kids to help your try these easy and tasty smoothie recipes by chef Raji at home.

Ingredients

1 cup chopped mango, 1 no banana chopped, ½ cup cucumber chopped, 3 tsp almonds, soaked, ½ cup coconut milk, chocolate oats, blue berries

Method

In a grinder, add mango, banana, cucumber and almonds.

Grind it all.

Add coconut milk.

Grind it again.

Transfer the smoothie in a bowl.

Garnish with some chocolate oats.

Add few blue berries.

Strawberry banana smoothie

smoothie recipe
Ingredients

1 cup frozen strawberry, 1 no banana, ½ cup coconut milk. For garnishing- chia seeds, fresh strawberries, banana, pecan

Method

Add, frozen strawberries, banana and coconut milk in a food processor/blender.

Grind everything.

Transfer the smoothie in a bowl.

Garnish it with chia seeds, fresh strawberries, banana and pecan.

Choco-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Choco-peanut smoothie recipe
Ingredients

1 no banana, 3 tbsp peanut butter, 1 ½ tbsp coco powder, 1 ½ tbsp chia seeds, 1 tbsp honey, ½ cup chocolate almond milk. For garnishing- banana, peanut butter, Choco-chips, chocolate oats, organic chocolate.

Method

Combine Banana, Peanut butter, coco powder, chia seeds, honey and Chocolate almond milk in a blender.

Blend it until smooth.

Pour it in to a bowl.

Garnish the smoothie with Banana, Choco-chips, peanut butter, organic chocolate.

