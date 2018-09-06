Make this heartwarming Polish white borscht soup

Polish white borscht soup Polish white borscht soup

A classic Polish Easter classic dish, this hearty soup can be enjoyed anytime. Make a family event of it as you get the ingredients together and put the pot to boil! Enjoy this recipe by Chef Sahil Arora, Executive Chef, Lake View Cafe, Renaissance Mumbai.

Ingredients:

6 cups sausage stock, fat removed

1 clove minced garlic

2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

6 sausages, sliced

6 smoked Polish kielbasa sausages, casing removed, sliced 1/4″ thick

6 medium potatoes, peeled, cut into chunks and boiled

6 hard-cooked sliced eggs

6 slices dark rye bread

Seasoning to taste

Method:

In a large pot, add sausage, water and garlic. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for 5 minutes.

Mix the flour and sour cream.

Add sausage stock to the above mixture, and then return to pot, stirring until thickened.

Add sausages, potatoes, and eggs to pot and heat until warmed through. Season to taste. Add a pinch of sugar or a tablespoon of vinegar. The soup should have a pleasantly sour taste.

Portion soup into six bowls, tear rye bread into bite-sized pieces. Ladle hit soup over bread.