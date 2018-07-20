Make these yummy pancakes!

An anytime meal! An anytime meal!

In the mood for a wholesome and tasty breakfast? Try out these recipes for delicious pancakes by Chef Gopal Jha, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore.

Peanut pancake

Ingredients:

½ cup all-purpose flour (75g)

½ cup rice flour (65g)

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 large egg (beaten)

½ cup coconut milk (120ml)

½ cup water (120ml)

4 tbsp butter (56g)

For the filling:

¾ cup blanched peanuts (130g)

1 cup sliced strawberries and banana

1 cup Nutella

¼ cup sugar (55g)

¾ cup cream style corn (190g) (optional)

¾ cup grated coconut (white part only) (75g)

Method:

Place peanuts on a baking tray. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove and allow peanuts to cool. Place cooled peanuts in a food processor. Press the pulse button to coarsely chop peanuts. Do not over grind.

Sift all-purpose flour, rice flour, and baking powder into a large bowl. Add salt. Combine egg, coconut milk, and water in a small bowl. Pour onto sifted flours and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and allow it to rest for 30 minutes.

Melt one teaspoon of butter in an 8-inch non-stick fry pan on medium heat. Swirl melted butter around the pan. Mop up any excess with paper towel.

Pour about small portion (3 spoons) of batter into pan. Swirl pan so that batter covers the base and slightly up the sides of the pan.

When batter starts to bubble, sprinkle two teaspoons of sugar followed by two tablespoons each of peanuts, cream style corn, and grated coconut evenly onto batter. Dot with a teaspoon of butter and allow pancake to cook for 3 to 4 minutes until golden brown.

Arrange the mini pancakes, banana, strawberry and Nutella on to a skewer.

Repeat with remaining batter and filling.

Serve immediately.

Berry pancake

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups buttermilk

¼ cup melted unsalted butter, plus some for frying

1 cup strawberries or blueberries, fresh or frozen

Serving suggestions: whipped cream

Method:

In a large bowl sift together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Beat the eggs with the buttermilk and melted butter. Combine the dry and the wet ingredients into a lumpy batter, being careful not to over mix (see Cook’s Note*).

Heat some butter in a skillet over medium heat. Spoon 1/3 cup of batter into the skillet and sprinkle the top with some of the strawberries or blueberries. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

Stack the pancakes with whipped cream in between.

Maple Pancake

Ingredients:

For the syrup

½ cup sour cream | 1/3 cup pure maple syrup | 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

For pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sour cream

½ cup whole milk

1 large egg

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for cooking pancakes

Choice of fruits

Method:

Make the syrup:

Heat all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until butter has melted.

Make the pancakes:

Preheat oven to 200°F.

Whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Whisk together sour cream, milk, egg, and melted butter (2 tablespoons), then whisk into flour mixture.

Brush a 12-inch nonstick skillet with melted butter and heat over medium heat until hot. Working in batches, pour a scant 1/4 cup batter per pancake into skillet and cook until bubbles appear on surface and undersides are golden brown. Flip and cook other side, about 1 minute. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm in oven. Lightly butter skillet between batches.

Serve pancakes with warm syrup.

Serve with fruits of your choice.