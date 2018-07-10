Mango Panacotta Mango Panacotta

It’s the season for mangoes, a favourite for kids and adults! Try out these three yummy recipes.

(Recipes and pics courtesy Academy of Pastry Arts.)

Mango Panacotta

Ingredients

For the Panacotta:

Whipping cream (Elle & Vire) 600ml

Castor sugar 60 gm

Vanilla pod 1

Gelatin 8 gm

Cold water 32 gm

For the Mango Jelly:

Fresh Alphonso puree 180 gm

Castor sugar 10 gm

Gelatin 4 gm

Cold water 16 gm

Method:

Warm the cream with vanilla pod and let it infuse for two hours.

Mix gelatin with chilled water and keep aside in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to bloom.

Remove the vanilla pod from the cream and warm the cream with the sugar.

Pour the warm cream over the gelatin and mix well. Pour the panacotta mixture into glasses till half filled and keep to set in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

For the jelly, first mix gelatin with chilled water and keep aside in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to bloom. Heat the mango puree with sugar, pour over the bloomed gelatine and mix well. After the jelly cools down a bit and is just slightly warm, pour a thin layer over the set panacotta and leave in the refrigerator to set for another two hours.

Serve garnished with fresh mango cubes and fresh grated coconut.

Summer Mango Pudding

Ingredients:

Milk 65ml

Mango pulp 220 gm

Vanilla ice cream 150 gm

Gelatine 22.5 gm

Water 300 ml

Ice 300 gm

Sugar 104.5 gm

Method:

Bloom gelatine in cold water.

Mix together milk, mango pulp, sugar, crushed ice and vanilla ice cream.

Blend well.

Temper gelatine and add.

Set in mould and chill for 3 to 4 hours.

Unmould and serve along with fresh mango.

Mango Parfait With Salted Caramel Sauce And Crumble

Ingredients

For the Mango Parfait

Whipping Cream 200 gm

Mango Puree 40 gm (blend fresh mangoes)

Sugar 30 gm

Lemon ½

For the Crumble

Almond Powder 50 gm

Refined Flour 50 gm

Castor Sugar 50 gm

Unsalted Butter 50 gm (slightly chilled)

For Salted Caramel Sauce

Salted Butter 90 gm

Castor Sugar 200 gm

Fresh Cream 120 ml

Salt 5 gm

Method

For the Mango Parfait

Squeeze the lemon and mix it with the sugar. Mix with the mango puree and keep aside.

Whip the cream, and delicately fold in the sweetened mango puree.

Keep this mix in the fridge until ready to use.

For the Crumble

Mix all ingredients together till it forms a sandy texture.

Spread on a baking tray, allow to rest in the fridge for half an hour.

Bake at 160 C for 15 minutes.

Keep aside to cool.

For Salted Caramel Sauce

Heat the sugar in a saucepan, stirring in between. Don’t overdo it, and wait until it forms a thick brown, amber coloured liquid.

Once the sugar has melted completely, add in the butter. Don’t stay too close to the pan as there will be strong heat and bubbles.

Warm the cream and pour it into the caramel while stirring constantly so the caramel emulsifies.

Once the mixture is smooth, add in the salt, mix and take it off the heat.

Store until cool.

Assembly

In a tall glass, sprinkle a layer of the crumble, drizzle a layer of salted caramel sauce and then pipe the mango parfait mixture.

Repeat this process one more time.

If you don’t have a tall glass, you can also just layer it once in a small glass.

For the final finish, chop up some fresh mangoes, and layer it at the top of the glass.

Serve cold.