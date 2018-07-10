It’s the season for mangoes, a favourite for kids and adults! Try out these three yummy recipes.
(Recipes and pics courtesy Academy of Pastry Arts.)
Mango Panacotta
Ingredients
For the Panacotta:
Whipping cream (Elle & Vire) 600ml
Castor sugar 60 gm
Vanilla pod 1
Gelatin 8 gm
Cold water 32 gm
For the Mango Jelly:
Fresh Alphonso puree 180 gm
Castor sugar 10 gm
Gelatin 4 gm
Cold water 16 gm
Method:
Warm the cream with vanilla pod and let it infuse for two hours.
Mix gelatin with chilled water and keep aside in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to bloom.
Remove the vanilla pod from the cream and warm the cream with the sugar.
Pour the warm cream over the gelatin and mix well. Pour the panacotta mixture into glasses till half filled and keep to set in the refrigerator for at least two hours.
For the jelly, first mix gelatin with chilled water and keep aside in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to bloom. Heat the mango puree with sugar, pour over the bloomed gelatine and mix well. After the jelly cools down a bit and is just slightly warm, pour a thin layer over the set panacotta and leave in the refrigerator to set for another two hours.
Serve garnished with fresh mango cubes and fresh grated coconut.
Summer Mango Pudding
Ingredients:
Milk 65ml
Mango pulp 220 gm
Vanilla ice cream 150 gm
Gelatine 22.5 gm
Water 300 ml
Ice 300 gm
Sugar 104.5 gm
Method:
Bloom gelatine in cold water.
Mix together milk, mango pulp, sugar, crushed ice and vanilla ice cream.
Blend well.
Temper gelatine and add.
Set in mould and chill for 3 to 4 hours.
Unmould and serve along with fresh mango.
Mango Parfait With Salted Caramel Sauce And Crumble
Ingredients
For the Mango Parfait
Whipping Cream 200 gm
Mango Puree 40 gm (blend fresh mangoes)
Sugar 30 gm
Lemon ½
For the Crumble
Almond Powder 50 gm
Refined Flour 50 gm
Castor Sugar 50 gm
Unsalted Butter 50 gm (slightly chilled)
For Salted Caramel Sauce
Salted Butter 90 gm
Castor Sugar 200 gm
Fresh Cream 120 ml
Salt 5 gm
Method
For the Mango Parfait
Squeeze the lemon and mix it with the sugar. Mix with the mango puree and keep aside.
Whip the cream, and delicately fold in the sweetened mango puree.
Keep this mix in the fridge until ready to use.
For the Crumble
Mix all ingredients together till it forms a sandy texture.
Spread on a baking tray, allow to rest in the fridge for half an hour.
Bake at 160 C for 15 minutes.
Keep aside to cool.
For Salted Caramel Sauce
Heat the sugar in a saucepan, stirring in between. Don’t overdo it, and wait until it forms a thick brown, amber coloured liquid.
Once the sugar has melted completely, add in the butter. Don’t stay too close to the pan as there will be strong heat and bubbles.
Warm the cream and pour it into the caramel while stirring constantly so the caramel emulsifies.
Once the mixture is smooth, add in the salt, mix and take it off the heat.
Store until cool.
Assembly
In a tall glass, sprinkle a layer of the crumble, drizzle a layer of salted caramel sauce and then pipe the mango parfait mixture.
Repeat this process one more time.
If you don’t have a tall glass, you can also just layer it once in a small glass.
For the final finish, chop up some fresh mangoes, and layer it at the top of the glass.
Serve cold.