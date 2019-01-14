Makar Sankranti 2019: Til poli to gokul pithe, traditional recipes your children will love

On Makar Sankranti, people across the country indulge in a variety of traditional foods, to celebrate the festival. Here are four traditional recipes from Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore that you can try at home on this occasion.

Til poli

Ingredients:

2 cups sesame seeds, 2 ½ cups grated jaggery, 1 cup maida, 1 cup wheat flour, 2tsp oil/ghee

Method:

Roast the sesame seeds and grind. Mix the jaggery and powdered sesame adding ghee.

Knead dough mixing maida, wheat flour, salt and 2 tsp oil. Make small balls and roll into a round shape of just three-inch diameter.

Fill a bit of the mixture of sesame and jaggery in the rolled out dough.

Roll the ball into a round flat shape like a chapatti. Roast it with some ghee on a tawa.

Peanut Gajak

Ingredients:

1 or 2 pieces of gur (jaggery), peanuts to taste, 2tsp ghee

Method:

Melt Gurh with ghee over low heat.

Add peanuts slowly.

Stir for a few minutes.

Pour this into greased pan and cool over night.

Now, break into pieces and relish it with family members and dear ones.

This type of dessert is served in Jharkand, orrissa and west Bengal

Gokul Pithe

Ingredients:

200gms grated coconut, 450gms khoya, 2-1/2 cup sugar/date palm jaggery, 150gms flour, 5 to 6 cups water; 40gms ghee; 1/8 tsp sodium bicarbonate

Method:

Make sugar syrup by heating two cups sugar with four cups of water. Allow it to cool.

Fry the coconut, khoya and 2 tbsp of sugar together in a pan over medium flame. Stir it continuously.

To make cakes, roll the mixture into balls and flatten between the palms. Make batter by mixing flour, remaining water, sodium bicarb and ghee.

Heat ghee and coat coconut-milk cakes in the prepared batter. Deep fry until golden brown and immerse in the sugar syrup.

Ven Pongal

Ingredients:

1/2 cup moong dal (split green gram), 1 cup raw rice (chawal), 1/2 cup milk, 3tbsp ghee, 1tsp black peppercorns (kalimirch), 1 1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera), 2tbsp broken cashewnuts (kaju), 1tbsp finely chopped ginger (adrak), salt to taste, a few curry leaves (kadi patta), 1tbsp ghee for serving

Method Heat a pan; add the moong dal and dry roast on a medium flame till the raw smell disappears, while stirring continuously. Keep aside.

Clean and wash the rice, drain and add the, milk and 3 cups of water, mix well and pressure cook for five to six whistles or till the rice and dal become soft. Keep aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid. Keep aside. Heat 2tbsp of ghee in a pan, add the peppercorns, cumin seeds, cashewnuts and ginger, mix well and saute on a medium flame for a few seconds, while stirring continuously.

Add the cooked rice and dal mixture, salt and curry leaves, mix well and cook on a slow flame for five to seven minutes, while stirring continuously. Serve hot topped with 1tbsp of ghee