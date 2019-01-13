Makar Sankranti 2019: Laddoo to chikki, try these sweets made of sesame seeds

On Makar Sankranti, prepare these delicious sweets made of sesame seeds (til), courtesy Swasti Aggarwal, food strategist, Foodhall.

Advertising

Til ke Chikki

Ingredients

White sesame seeds 1 cup, ghee 1 tbsp, jaggery 1 cup chopped, cardamom powder 1/4 tsp, almond chopped 1/2 cup, pistachio chopped 2 tbsp.

Method

1. Dry roast 1 cup sesame on low flame till it splutters or until golden brown. In another pan heat ghee and add chopped jaggery.

Advertising

2. Keep stirring continuously on medium flame till the jaggery melts completely into a thick syrup consistency.

3. To this add roughly ground roasted sesame seeds. Stir well making sure that the sesame is mixed well with the jaggery. Add in cardamom powder, pistachios and almonds.

4. Immediately transfer the mixture onto butter paper or onto greased steel tray and roll immediately to make a flat thin rectangular block.

5. Using a sharp knife make cuts on the chikki. Allow to cool for 20 minutes. Serve til chikki once cooled completely.

Til ke Ladoo

Ingredients

White sesame seeds 1 cup, desiccated coconut 1 cup, ghee 1 tbsp, jaggery/ gur 1 cup, cardamom powder 1/4 tsp, baking soda 1/2 tsp, almond chopped 1/2 cup, pistachio chopped 2 tbsp

Method

1. Dry roast one cup sesame and one cup desiccated coconut separately on low flame. In another pan heat one tbsp ghee and add one cup chopped jaggery.

2. Keep stirring on medium flame till the Jaggery melts completely. Boil the jaggery syrup on low flame till the syrup turns glossy and thickens.

3. At this stage switch off the flame and add dry roasted sesame and desiccated coconut along with the roasted dry nuts. Stir well making sure that the sesame is mixed well with the jaggery syrup, add the ghee and cardamom powder.

4. To make sesame ladoos, spread oil in the palm and roll to make round Ladoos while the mixture is still warm.

5. Allow to cool for a minute before serving.

Til Oats Ladoo

Ingredients

Instant oats 1/2 cup, dates 25, almonds 15, roasted sesame seeds tbsp, digestive biscuit 2, honey/ condensed milk 3 tbsp, ghee 3 tsp, desiccated coconut 2 tbsp, cardamom powder 1/2 tsp

Method

1. Take 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and roast oats on low flame for a Grind almonds and sesame seeds coarsely and make fine powder of oats and 2 digestive biscuit.

2. De-seed dates and grind to make a paste (don’t add water) Now add all the ingredients in a bowl, oats, almond, sesame, date and add little desiccated coconut and mix, add honey or condensed milk and ghee, mix and mash well.

Advertising

3. Make small round balls and then roll them in desiccated coconut. Can add 1 tsp of extra honey and ghee if the mixture is dry and difficult to roll.