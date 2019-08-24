Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Kheer to barfi, enjoy these recipes with kids

Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Celebrate the birth of everyone’s favourite Lord Krishna by trying these delicious recipes at home by Chef Anand, Executive Chef at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks.

Rice Kheer

Ingredients

Rice 200 gms, blanched almonds 6 20 nos, cup sugar 50 gms, milk 500 mls, green cardamom 2 nos

Method

Soak the almonds overnight and slice it.

Cook milk and rice together on a slow flam till the rice is completely cooked.

Add cardamom and sugar.

Towards the end finish with almond.

Malai barfi Recipe

Ingredients

milk 5 l, sugar 500 gm, citric acid 2 pinches, almond slice 10 gm, cardamom powder 10 gms, ghee to apply

Method

Take 2 non-stick pans, add 2.5 liters milk in one pan and 2.5 liters in the other pan. (This will fasten the process of making the milk thick).

Keep both these pans to boil, once the milk starts boiling keep stirring it on regular intervals.

Once the milk becomes half in quantity in both the pans, mix them together in one pan and continue the process of stirring. You will see that the milk colour will turn a little yellow as the milk gets thicker.

Dissolve the citric acid in 50 ml water, all the granules of the citric acid must get dissolved in the water.

Add this water into the milk pan, but don’t stir it for a minute. Then stir it slowly and you will see the milk break into small granules.

Keep stirring continuously, when you see that the mixture is getting thicker and dry, add in the sugar, cardamom powder and nutmeg powder.

Continue stirring, you will notice that the milk is coming together. It will form a burfi kind of texture and little liquid will be left on the sides (very little liquid will remain).

Take a container of square shape, apply ghee on the base and sides of it. Pour the burfi mixture into this container and press it lightly but properly.

Put shavings of the almond slice on the burfi and let it cool. Then cut into small square shapes.

Serve