Kokum cheesecake to cheese potato croquettes: Festive recipes to enjoy with kids

Kokum cheese cake Kokum cheese cake

Your child must be excited about the upcoming New Year celebrations. To celebrate the special occasion, here are some easy snack and dessert recipes you can make for your child.

Kokum Cheese Cake

By executive chef Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Ingredients

Cream cheese 500 gm, castor sugar 150 gm, curd 100 gm, Amul cream 50 gm, cornflour 10 gm, whole egg 3 no, egg yolk 1 no, kokum syrup 50 ml, vanilla essence 5 ml

Method

First of all, mix cream cheese, curd and castor sugar. Now add whole egg and egg yolk in the above mixture.

Add diluted corn flour, amul cream and kokum syrup. Mix it well and take it out and put it in a baking mould.

Use double boiling method and bake it at 150 degree Celsius for 45 minutes.

Take it out and cool. Garnish it with almond flakes and kokum.

Hazelnut crusted cheese potato croquettes

By executive chef Dinesh Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Hazelnut Crusted Cheese Potato Croquettes Hazelnut Crusted Cheese Potato Croquettes

Ingredients

Mashed potato 200 gm, processed cheese 80 gm, chopped coriander 10 gm, salt 5 gm, black pepper 2 gm, bread crumbs 100 gm, hazelnut crushed 60 gm, refined oil 300 ml

Method

In a bowl take mashed potato, grated cheese, coriander, salt, black pepper and mix it well. Check for the seasoning.

Make small cylinder shaped dumplings, coat it with a mix of bread crumbs and crushed hazelnut.

In a frying pan, heat the oil and shallow fry, till you get a nice golden colour.

Serve it hot.

Also Read| 8 ways to celebrate your first New Year’s eve as a mom

Peppermint chocolate cookies

By executive chef Vibhav Verma, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Peppermint chocolate cookies Peppermint chocolate cookies

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 cup unsalted butter, softened, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 3/4 cup white granulated sugar, 1 egg, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, about 1 cup store bought peppermint bark pieces

Method

Preheat the oven to 177 degrees Celsius. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder in a bowl and set aside.

Make the cookie dough: Beat the butter and sugars together for about 2 minutes with an electric mixer at medium speed, until completely mixed and light in color.

Add the egg and the vanilla extract until well mixed, about a minute. Be sure to scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl halfway through.

With the mixer on medium speed, add the sifted flour mixture to the bowl slowly. Stop once all of the flour is incorporated (do not over-mix). Fold in the peppermint bark chips using a stiff spatula.

Scoop out the dough: Take small spoonful of the dough and roll between your hands to make 1-inch sized balls. Arrange on the baking sheet, spaced a few inches apart.

Bake the cookies: Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool on the pan for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd