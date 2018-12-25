Kids craving a snack? Try these healthy cookies

By Dr Seema Khanna

A cookie is a baked or cooked food that is small, flat and sweet. It usually contains flour, sugar and some type of oil or fat. The number of calories in a cookie depends on the type of ingredients added in the dough while preparing cookies. Cookies made from ingredients like oatmeal, almonds, protein powder and butter are packed with energy and protein.

Peanut butter, chocolate, cocoa or butter and wheat cookies

Adding chia seeds, sesame seeds will increase calcium and omega 3 fatty acid content. Cocoa powder has good copper content which is good for brain development in growing kids, increasing their motor skills. For hyperactivity kids, who need to eat something at short intervals, cookies are a good snack option.

Cookies can be introduced to a baby at the age of nine months. Cookies made of wheat flour or oat meals are rich in nutrients as well as help the baby in the process of teething. Kids can be given 100 gm of cookies or biscuits which contain around 450-480 kcal.

Reasons you should avoid giving biscuits to babies

Too Much Sugar

Processed foods like biscuits and sodas have exorbitant amounts of refined sugar added to them to enhance the flavour. This is quite dangerous for a variety of reasons. First, it can cause mild addictions known as sugar rushes, making your baby crave for biscuits even at the expense of a healthy meal. Further, the sugar often used is known as invert sugar, as it is considerably sweeter than glucose. Invert sugar is hygroscopic, meaning it can hold moisture quite well, preventing the biscuit from drying up on contact with air, improving the shelf life of the product. However, it can cause some major problems like diabetes, cancer, heart disease, etc.

Allergic Reactions

Biscuits contain allergenic substances like gluten and soya lecithin. These can cause an allergy or any reverse reaction for your baby, such as skin rashes or even difficulty breathing due to lung inflammation.

Gluten-free cookies are usually advised for children with celiac disease. These cookies are made of millet flour, ragi flour, gram flour, soybean flour which are extremely rich in iron, calcium and proteins. Cookies are an easy snack for working mothers as they can be served at room temperature and are easy to carry while travelling. However, consumption of cookies might have the above issues with your kid’s body. One must be really cautious while introducing and continuing the consumption of cookies when it comes to kids. Cookies made of refined flour, trans fat and excess sugar should be avoided in all ages.

Try these delicious cookie recipes:

Choco Chip Ragi Cookies recipe

Ingredients: 2 ¼ cup flour (1 cup gram flour + 1 cup wheat flour + 1 cup ragi flour) | 1 teaspoon baking soda | ½ teaspoon salt | 1 cup soft butter | ¾ cup white sugar | ¾ cup light brown sugar | 1 teaspoon vanilla essence | 2 eggs | 3 tbsp semi-sweet choco chips | 2 tbsp white choco chips

Method: Pre heat oven at 375 degree Celsius. Mix 2 ¼ cup flour (1 cup gram flour + 1 cup wheat flour + 1 cup ragi flour), 1 teaspoon baking soda, ½ teaspoon salt well with vanilla essence. Add eggs in the batter and mix well. Add choco chips in the batter and mix well. Make round flat balls and bake them till golden brown.

Cream Cookies recipe

Ingredients: 1 cup butter, softened | ½ cup brown sugar | ½ cup sugar | 1 (4.2 oz) pkg Oreo cookies and Cream pudding mix | 2 eggs | 1 tsp vanilla extract | 2 ¼ cups flour | 1 tsp baking soda | 1 cup white chocolate chips | 15 Oreo cookies, coarsely crushed (you want big chunks!)

Method: Using a hand mixer, cream the butter and sugars. Add the pudding mix and mix until well blended. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix well. Add the flour and baking soda and continue mixing. Stir in the white chocolate chips and Oreo cookie chunks. Drop cookies by rounded teaspoonfuls (I use a cookie scoop) onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 350. Enjoy!

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist.)