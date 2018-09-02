Janmashtami 2018: Try these recipes for traditional desserts

Peach and Rabdi Crumble Peach and Rabdi Crumble

Janmashtami is a great reason to indulge your sweet tooth and win brownie points with the kids! Try these recipes, courtesy Chef Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist, Foodhall.

Peach and Rabdi Crumble recipe

A spin on the regular rabdi!

Cook Time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Difficulty: Medium Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

For the Rabdi:

Peaches 10-12, sliced and seeded | Castor sugar 2 tsp | A pinch of coarsely crushed black peppercorns | Milk 2 litre | Condensed milk (milkmaid) ½ cup | saffron 1 pinch

For the crumble:

Flour ½ cup | Butter ¼ cup, chilled, cut into small cubes | Oats 2 tbsp | Chopped nuts 1 tbsp (almonds/walnuts/pistachios) | Brown sugar 1 tsp | A pinch of cardamom powder and nutmeg | A pinch of salt

Method

For the Rabdi:

Pour milk in a heavy bottomed vessel till it reduces to half.

Add condensed milk and saffron strands to it and cook until it’s very thick, like how a rabdi is suppose to be.

Keep stirring and mix well at regular intervals.

This process should take about two hours.

Combine peaches, castor sugar and pepper in a baking dish.

Top it with rabdi.

For the crumble:

To make the crumble topping, mix the flour and butter with your fingertips till it has a coarse crumbly texture.

Add oats, nuts, spices, salt and sugar to it.

Give it a good mix and sprinkle over the rabdi.

Bake at 180 degree C for 10-15 min or till the topping turns crisp. Serve warm.

Pumpkin halwa Pumpkin halwa

Pumpkin Halwa recipe

A bright orange sweet pumpkin mash, it’s popularly known as Kaddu da Halwa.

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

Pumpkin 500 g, peeled and grated | Brown sugar 250 gm | Milk 50 ml | Ghee 4 tbsp | Cardamoms 10 (ground or 1 tsp cardamom powder) | Cashew nuts 20

Method

Heat 1 tsp of ghee and add the cashew nuts until they have roasted and turned golden brown (two to three minutes). Remove and set to one side.

Add a little more ghee to the pan and sauté the pumpkin for about 10 minutes.

Add the milk and cook until the pumkin has a dry consistency.

Stir in the sugar and turn the heat up. Stir to evaporate any excess liquid.

Stir in the remaining ghee and crushed cardamom. Once it has thickened it will starts to leave the sides of the pan. Remove from the heat.

Once the halwa has cooled, sprinkle with the toasted cashews and serve at room temperature (a dollop of whipped cream goes really well with this too).