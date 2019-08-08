Is it safe to have cold water or beverage during pregnancy? A doctor clarifies

To ensure you have a healthy pregnancy, there are certain dos and don’ts that doctors may advise you to keep in mind. This means you also need to take care of what you eat and drink like avoiding alcohol and caffeine.

Express Parenting got in touch with Dr Sangeeta Pikale, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, S L Raheja Hospital to know if it is safe.

Should you have cold water or cold drinks during pregnancy?

It is absolutely safe. Pregnancy is an extension of the physiological body and not any sickness. So, all that your body was used to or capable of doing before the pregnancy, can be done during pregnancy too. So, if you were drinking cold water or juice before pregnancy you can continue doing so. Overall, any drink that is unhealthy like aerated drinks, too much of soda or sugar, which everyone should avoid, is also not suitable for a pregnant woman either. An occasional cold drink is permissible for everybody and therefore, for pregnant women too.

Drinking cold water is thought to increase the risk of stomach pain during pregnancy. Is that true?

The physiology of pregnancy makes the movement of the gut slower. So, anything you consume that causes some irritation will obviously show more symptoms in case of pregnancy. But there is no truth to cold water causing stomach pain. There is a response to extreme cold and extreme hot foods right in your mouth with all sensory areas working perfectly fine. What goes into your mouth will get diluted along the oesophagus into your stomach and so, it will not pain. You may get a pain when you have too much of aerated drink but that holds true for even a non-pregnant person. The pregnant woman would not react any differently except that stasis can be longer.

So, even if you are drinking cold water, how much quantity can you have?

If you are used to a limit, pregnancy won’t make it different. If you are not used to it then you are not going to experiment with it during this period. What you normally do before pregnancy can usually be continued very safely up to 22 weeks of pregnancy. Of course, you need the supervision of the doctor to know if the particular pregnancy is not high-risk. A low-risk healthy pregnancy can take everything that is physiologically permissible in the non-pregnant state.