International Picnic Day 2019: Wholesome recipes the kids will love

International Picnic Day: Planning a picnic with the family? Here are some recipes that are filling and delicious.

Navratan Pulao recipe

Here’s a recipe for Navratan Pulao, courtesy chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay.

Ingredients:

For cooking the rice:

1 cup of rice, 1 tbsp ghee, bunch of mint leaves, 1 big cardamom, 1 small cardamom, 1 small piece cinnamon, 2-3 cloves, 1 royal mace (javitri phool), 3-4 black pepper seeds, 1 star anise (chakri phool), salt to taste

For Navratan Pulao: Ghee 2 tbsp, ½ cup of cashews, ½ cup almonds, ½ cup raisins, 1 big cardamom, 1 small cardamom, 1 small piece cinnamon, 2-3 cloves, 1 mace, 3-4 black pepper seeds, 1 star anise, 1 tsp cumin (jeera), 1 bay leaf, 1 tbsp chopped coriander, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 cup chopped cauliflower, 1 cup chopped carrot, 1 cup green peas

Method:

Rinse the rice 2-3 times. Soak for half an hour. Boil 1 ¼ cups of water and once it comes to boil, add all the whole garam masala spices in it, a bunch of mint leaves, salt and ghee. Let everything boil for 2 -3 minutes, add the rice, let it boil till cooked.

Once cooked, take out on a plate and spread the rice with the help of spatula. Discard the mint bunch. Heat ghee in a pan or a kadhai, sauté the dry fruits till golden brown, add raisins at the end till puffed up. Take out on a plate.

Heat ghee, add cauliflower and carrots, sauté for a few minutes. Add peas, put the lid on and cook for a few minutes. Remove on a plate.

Again, heat some ghee, add whole spices, add cooked rice, sautéed dry fruits, vegetables, lemon juice, chopped coriander, salt. Mix well, and the dish is ready to serve.

Barbecue chicken sandwich

Try this recipe for barbecue chicken sandwich, courtesy The Shalimar Hotel’s YO! The Deli.

Ingredients:

Chicken: 100 gm, chopped onion 10 gm, Iceberg lettuce 10 gm, BBQ sauce, 15 gm, salt 1 gm, pepper 1 gm, coriander 4 gm, Sub bread 120 gm

Method:

Let’s take a sub bread and slice it from the middle. We will put lettuce inside the sub sandwich, followed with cocktail sauce inside it. We will put bbq chicken, chopped onion and coriander with seasoning. It will be grilled and then cut into half and served hot.

Shammi Burger recipe

Definitely, a homemade burger is better and much tastier than the ones from fast food centers. Try this recipe for Shammi burger, courtesy Prasuma.

Preparation and cooking time: 15-20 minutes Makes: 1 burger

Ingredients:

Burger buns, chicken/mutton Shammi Kebab (as per your preference), Iceberg lettuce, sliced cucumbers, onions and tomatoes

Tamarind ketchup dip: Mix tamarind pulp and ketchup, as per preferred taste. Season lightly with salt.

Herbed yogurt spread: Beat minced garlic, salt and pepper and yogurt until smooth and creamy.

Method:

Heat the Shammi Kebab on a pan or grill it with very little oil (so it doesn’t stick), or in a microwave without oil. Spread the inside of the bun with the herbed yogurt spread. Layer on the iceberg lettuce, sliced cucumbers, onions and tomatoes and the heated Shammi Kebab between the buns. Drizzle some of the tamarind ketchup dip inside. Enjoy this absolutely delicious Shammi burger.