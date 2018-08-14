Independence Day 2018: Tricolour recipes to enjoy with family

Happy Independence Day 2018: Tricolour macarons (Source: JW Marriott, Pune) Happy Independence Day 2018: Tricolour macarons (Source: JW Marriott, Pune)

Happy Independence Day 2018: Celebrate the patriotic spirit with these recipes in colours of the tricolour.

TRICOLOUR MACARONS

Try these tricolour macarons, which taste as good as they look,courtesy JW Marriott, Pune.

For the Macarons

Ingredients

Powdered sugar 210 gm | Almond flour 95 gm | Salt 10 gm | Egg white 3 gm | Granulated sugar 50 gm | Vanilla extract 10 gm | Edible food colour (saffron and green) 10 gm

For the Vanilla Butter Cream

Ingredients

Unsalted Butter 230 gm | Powdered Sugar 360 gm | Vanilla extract 5 gm | Heavy cream 45 gm

Method

Combine powdered sugar, almond flour and salt, grind till extra fine. Sift the almond flour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites and little salt until soft peaks form. Gradually add the granulated sugar until fully incorporated. Continue to beat until stiff peaks form.

Add the vanilla and beat until incorporated. Add the food colouring and beat until just combined.

Add about half of the sifted almond flour mixture at a time to the beaten egg whites and use a spatula to gently fold until combined. After the last addition of almond flour, continue to fold slowly until the batter falls into ribbons.

Transfer the macaron batter into a piping bag fitted with a round tip.

Pipe the macarons onto a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper in 1½-inch circles, spacing at least 1-inch apart.

Let the macarons sit at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour, until dry to the touch.

Preheat the oven to 150˚C. Bake the macarons for 17 minutes, until the feet are well-risen and the macarons don’t stick to the parchment paper.

Transfer the macarons to a wire rack to cool completely before filling.

Make the buttercream

In a large bowl, add the butter and beat until light and fluffy. Sift in the powdered sugar and beat until fully incorporated. Add the vanilla and beat to combine. Add the cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, and beat to combine, until desired consistency is reached.

Transfer the buttercream to a piping bag fitted with a round tip.

Add a dollop of buttercream to one macaron shell. Top it with another different colour macaron shell to create a sandwich. Repeat with remaining macaron shells and buttercream.

Happy Independence Day 2018: Triclour idlis (Source: Le Meridien Goa Calangute) Happy Independence Day 2018: Triclour idlis (Source: Le Meridien Goa Calangute)

TRICOLOUR IDLIS

A colourful tricolor twist to delicious idlis, courtesy Le Meridien Goa Calangute, by Executive Sous Chef Vamsikrishna Gadiraju.

Steamed Idli

Ingredients

Raw rice1 cup | Urad dal ½ cup | Cooked rice 1 handful | Water, as required | Ghee 1 tbsp | Semolina/ rava 2 tbsp, soaked and drained | Salt to taste

Method

Soak rice, urad dal and fenugreek seeds at least for three hours. Clean and grind the ingredient to a smooth consistence in a mixer or grinder, along with cooked rice and salt.

Add in the soaked semolina (soaked for 2 hours) and combine well.

Add ghee along with the batter and combine well (Optional)

Now apply oil or ghee to the idli moulds and pour a ladle of idli batter in each moulds

Steam covered for about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and remove the lid after 5 minutes. Remove each idli carefully with a spoon and serve warm.

Carrot Idli

Same as above, except add two carrots, minced in a blender, without adding water. Transfer the minced carrot to the idli batter and mix well.

Coriander Idli

Same as above, except add two sprigs of coriander, minced in a blender, without adding water. Transfer the minced coriander to the idli batter and mix well.

Happy Independence Day 2018: Tricolour cakesicles (Source: Renaissance Hotel Bengaluru Race Course Road) Happy Independence Day 2018: Tricolour cakesicles (Source: Renaissance Hotel Bengaluru Race Course Road)

TRICOLOR CAKESICLES

Indulge your sweet tooth with this recipe from Renaissance Hotel Bengaluru Race Course Road.

Mirror glaze:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin (3 packets) | 1 ¾ cups sugar | ½ cup sweetened condensed milk | 1 teaspoon vanilla extract | ¼ teaspoon kosher salt | 2 ½ cups white chocolate chips (about 15 ounces) | Tricolour shades of food colouring (saffron, green, white)

Method

Stir gelatin and ½ cup lukewarm water in a small bowl and let sit for five minutes.

Cook sugar, condensed milk, vanilla, salt, and ¾ cup water in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture begins to bubble, for about four minutes. Add bloomed gelatin and stir until dissolved.

Remove from heat and add chocolate chips, stirring constantly, until melted. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a large bowl, then divide glaze among 3 or 4 bowls. Colour each with food colouring as desired. Let cool, stirring occasionally to stop a skin from forming, until the glaze is just cool enough to touch (100–95°F) in about 10–12 minutes.

For the cakesicle

Prepare the cake of your choice and allow it to cool completely. I have used Eggless Vanilla Cake here.

Start by crumbling the cake so that it resembles fine crumbs.

Add a tbsp. of white chocolate ganache at a time and combine everything until it forms a dough.

Shape the mixture into a Popsicle.

Divide the cake batter evenly.

Paint some melted chocolate on the visible cracks to smoothen the top of the cake pops.

Freeze the cake molds for two hours.

Glaze the cakesicles with mirror glaze flavored with saffron, coconut and pistachio. Garnish with fresh blueberry.