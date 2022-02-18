Must have immunity boosting foods for babies (check recipes inside)

By Greata Sherene Robinson,

Amidst the changing seasons, these nutritious recipes will be of help for toddlers and children. Babies and seasonal colds go hand-in-hand, the common flu is something every parents encounter. Therefore it is important to build their immunity as well to fight against cold, flu and cough which are common in season. Babies also need warm, nutrient dense foods to nourish their growing body and to support their growth and development.

ALSO READ | Nutritional requirements and lifestyle disorders that can affect your chances to conceive

Immunity food and babies

Boiled foods are the best go-to options for babies for digestion and building up the immunity. Soups, broths and stews should be introduced into the child’s daily diet and little tummy. And in this season the nutrients which has to be incorporated should be more of vitamin A, vitamin C, green leafy vegetables for the iron , nuts , dry fruits and spices for their anti-inflammatory , anti-bacterial properties. Spices also help in stimulating the appetite and digestion which also helps to relieve cold and coughs.

Take a look at these recipes which will be a perfect addition to your baby’s diet.

The A vitamin delish soup

Try this delicious soup recipe. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) Try this delicious soup recipe. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

(Safe for age group – 7 months onwards)

Ingredients

*Carrots – 250 g

*Potato – 250 g

*Garlic pods – 10

*Water – 1.5 cups

*Spinach – handful

*Ginger powder – a pinch

*Salt – according to taste (not allowed till 1 year)

Method

1. Quarter the potatoes, carrots and chop the spinach.

2. Cook it in a pressure cooker for 5-6 whistles with garlic and salt.

3. After this, cool the mixture for about 10 minutes.

4. Put them on a mixture grinder and make a smooth paste. Hand blender can also be used.

5. Sprinkle some ginger powder on top for flavor.

Serve warm.

This delish soup is rich in vitamin A and beta carotene which works as antioxidant, builds immunity as well. Can be offered to older kids as an appetite stimulator during the day or in the evenings as a healthy snack option.

Bajra khitchdi

(Safe for age group – 9 months onwards)

Ingredients

*Bajra (soaked for 8 hours minimum) – ½ cup

*Moong dal – ½ cup

*Vegetables (mixture of your choice – carrot, beans, peas etc ) – 1 cup chopped

*Onion – 1 (thinly sliced)

*Tomato – 1 (thinly sliced)

*Hing – 1 pinch

*Turmeric powder – 1 tsp.

*Water – 3-4 cups

*Salt – according to taste (not allowed till 1 year)

*Ghee – according to necessity

*Coriander leaves – for garnish

Method

1. Wash the vegetables and chop them. Wash the moong dal and soak them in warm water for 30 minutes.

2. In pressure cooker, add little bit of ghee. Add the onions and sauté till they are golden brown. Add the tomatoes next. After are soft, add veggies and turmeric powder.

3. Add the bajra and moong dal and mix well.

4. Add the required water to cook and salt. Bring it into boil. Close the lid, Cook on low flame, for 2-3 whistles and then once the pressure is released, open and serve.

5. Sprinkle some coriander leaves before serving.

These whole grains are rich source of B vitamins, fiber, antioxidants and micronutrients. And this makes a healthy energy dense breakfast.

Golden latte

(Safe for age group – 1 year and above)

Ingredients

*Cow’s Milk – 1 cup (For less than 1 year baby, 9 months + you can try coconut milk)

*Coconut oil – 1 tsp

*Turmeric powder – ½ tsp or fresh turmeric – 1 inch (peeled)

*Cinnamon – 1

*Black pepper – 1 tsp

*Ginger – ½ inch (peeled)

*Jaggery – ½ tsp

Method

1. Heat milk with 1 tsp of coconut oil on low flame for two minutes.

2. Add in all the ingredients and mix well.

3. Heat until the milk is warm and keep stirring. Do not allow it to boil.

4. Wait for the spices to mix well with milk and turn off the flame. Strain them and add jaggery.

The golden milk to fight against this season’s cold and cough is ready.These spices have anti-microbial elements which protects, increases digestive enzymes, and also helps in complete assimilation of nutrients.

Immunity juice

(Safe for age group – 7 months onwards)

Ingredients

*Orange – 1

*Papaya – ½ cup

*Water – 1 cup

Method

1. Blend them all to a smooth paste.

2. Now add required quantity of water and blend well.

3. Strain the pulpy part and serve.

4. This is loaded with vitamin A and vitamin C and helps to build immunity.

Nuts smoothie

(Safe for age group – 9 months onwards)

Ingredients

*Greek yogurt – 1 cup

*Banana -1

*Fruit of your choice -1/2 cup

*Dry fruits and nuts (made into paste) – 1 tbsp.

Method

1. Mix them all in a blender.

2. This is an energy dense snack which can prevent the usual tiredness when the child is active.

3. And also the nuts and dry fruits and rich in calories so helps in improving the appetite. Nuts also contain good amount of MUFA and PUFA.

ALSO READ | Baby feeding schedule: How to tell if your baby is eating enough

These are few must have foods. Work on a combination of incorporating Vitamin A rich foods, Vitamin C rich foods, Iron and spices and nuts on the diet which improves the overall health and wellbeing during the season. Babies should also be continued on breast milk to improve their immunity as well.

(The author is an Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, T Nagar.)

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.