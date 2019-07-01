How to make sure your kids love what’s in their tiffin

By Dr Seema Khanna

Mothers of toddlers usually complain of problems of constipation in children. There are only a few children who actually eat anything served to them, which gives them plenty of fibre required for gut motility. Proteins are another eminent nutrient important for body building in toddlers. Unfortunately, it is not very easy for all the parents to make them eat healthy foods and some families don’t necessarily realise the link between fibre and digestion. Fibre and proteins are filling and may help prevent childhood obesity and diabetes. High fibre foods are crispy and tasty so you don’t have to force your child to eat.

You can choose any of the following fibre rich foods for their lunch:

1. Whole grain pasta with crispy veggies like bell pepper, broccoli, carrots and onions.

2. Boiled or roasted chickpea salad

3. Bhuna chana bhel

4. Multigrain flakes with honey, plum, raisin and almonds

5. Sweet corn and vegetable salad with cottage cheese

6. Multigrain cottage cheese toast

7. Quinoa vegetable cheese pulao

8. Chapatti veggie wraps

9. Oats dosa

10. Moong dal chila

Moreover, following points should be considered while packing your kid’s lunch:

The food should be appealing

The inclusion of colours does wonders. Kids are really tempted to see something bright and colourful in their tiffin. Garnishing the food with some pomegranate seeds, coriander can help. Apart from that, including vegetables like carrots, peas, sweet corn in the dishes are a good idea. Apart from colours, shapes also attract them. Make a triangular paratha instead of a round or square one. Make star-shaped cutlets and see the difference.

The food should be delicious

Every mom tries to make the best food for her kids. But at times certain food items change their texture after coming to the room temperature and do not remain all that delightful. Therefore, go for dishes that retain their flavor even at the room temperature. For example, an easy pinwheel sandwich, etc. Make sure to bring the food to room temperature before packing in the tiffin.

The food should be nutritious

We should ensure that there is a good quotient of nutrition in all their meals, including the tiffin. Parathas/cutlets, stuffed/made with finely chopped vegetables or paneer can be good options. Choose recipes using healthy ingredients such as rava, gram flour or whole wheat flour, etc.

These food options are extremely healthy, digestible and completely nutritious. But, there are some kids who are allergic to certain foods and hence might develop rashes and irritation. In such cases, one should immediately consult a paediatrician or a nutritionist for a better understanding.

These colourful foods would make your kid tempted to taste it all!

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist.)