How to buy nutritious food for kids off the shelf

Advertising

By Rishu Gandhi

For all the mothers in the world, nurturing kids with the best quality food for their growth and development secures topmost priority. When the newborns grow up into cute little bundles of joy, parents prefer to introduce variety of solid food items to develop their taste for flavours early on. Yet, the fact remains that most babies and kids pick up eating of solid food items, gradually. It takes multiple efforts of a mother to make the little ones accept solid food of different varieties and flavours to complete the required amount of nutrition.

Popular solids food for babies primarily comprise of oatmeal, cereals and fruits extracts, with a variety of other starchy veggies, which keeps the mothers engaged for hours in preparing the food. However, the busy schedule of new-age mothers can make it difficult for them to only prepare homemade nutritious food for their children. This has pushed the demand for food items in commercial baby food products and the market is therefore flooded with many that claim to aid children with required growth elements. Right from flavoured milk powders to kids cooking oil and everything in between are available on the shelf. But how can the parents select the best food item for their kids?

Advertising

Easy tips for picking best-quality kids food

While the market is flooded with both commercially made and organically prepared food items, keeping the quality of the food intact with zero-compromise on nutrition can be an invaluable addition for mothers looking to get safe and healthy food options for their little ones. Listed below are some clues to help the new mothers in identifying the best available off the shelf food options in the market these days.

Also Read| This mom found an easy hack to make her kids eat healthy and you can follow it too

1. Check the iron content in the food as initial years of growth are crucial for brain development.

2. Look for veggies and stay away from packets which are high on sugar and preservatives.

3. Avoid baby foods that contain add-on preservatives, starches or thickening agents. Such type of food can cause bloating of stomach or pain.

4. Check the label and kind of packaging also very carefully as not every baby food labeled as organic will be free from any foreign entity to enhance the taste of food.

5. Double-check the manufacturing date always while buying the baby food.

Knowing about existing kids’ food brands and new ventures is a must as they try to come up with innovative approaches in food preparation, including cooking oil, which claims to contain necessary nutrients like Iron, D3, and B4.

Also Read| Teach your kids healthy nutrition practices at an early age

(The writer is Founder and Head Brand Strategist of Mother Sparsh.)