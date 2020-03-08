This Holi, treat your kids to these three healthy delicacies

This Holi, you can prepare some healthy dishes that will be relished by children, as opposed to the sugary and junk food they are accustomed to. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) This Holi, you can prepare some healthy dishes that will be relished by children, as opposed to the sugary and junk food they are accustomed to. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is that time of the year when the vibrant hues of the spring season are at its peak, and the aroma of traditional dishes drenched in desi ghee fill up the air. The festival of colours is just around the corner. Holi is among the few festivals that has more cultural than religious significance, and is known for its wide gamut of delectable recipes, snacks and sweets that people like to gorge on as they meet with their loved ones.

Such delicacies, however, don’t have to be taxing for your child’s health. What if we tell you that there are healthier recipes which you can try this Holi? Dishes that will be relished by children, as opposed to the sugary and junk food they are accustomed to.

Going for healthier alternatives and safeguarding the health of our children has never assumed so much significance. The Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) released by the Health Ministry with support from UNICEF notes high prevalence of anaemia among 41 per cent of pre-schoolers, 24 per cent of school-going children and 28 per cent adolescents. The survey also revealed that a high proportion of school-going children are pre-diabetic. The falling nutritional indicators could be attributed to the lack of physical activity, shift in diet and lifestyle patterns.

But, this Holi, you can treat your kids, and yourself, to some lip-smacking recipes, which are known to have immense dietary benefits. Read on.

1. Protein balls

Ingredients:

· Soft dates — 1 cup

· Roasted chana — 1 cup

· Cardamom — 3 pieces

· Desiccated coconut — 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Rub the chana on a plate to get rid of the brown skin

2. De-seed the dates

3. Grind chana and dates in a grinder

4. Crush cardamom seeds

5. Take the mixture out on a plate

6. Make small balls out of it by rolling them in between your palms

7. Coat the balls with the desiccated coconut

8. The dish is ready to be served

Dietary benefits:

The dish contains brown chana, which is considered good for proper growth and development of the body, anemia prevention, and bone, teeth and gut health. It ensures regular bowel movement and boosts the immunity of the child. The soft dates present in the protein ball further help in fighting intestinal disorders, while protecting the liver, building strong teeth, curing dysentery, relieving constipation, improving vision, boosting the immune system, regulating hemoglobin and weight, among others.

Holi has a lot of cultural significance in our country. People come together and devour some lip-smacking delicacies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Holi has a lot of cultural significance in our country. People come together and devour some lip-smacking delicacies. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

2. Jaggery bar

Ingredients:

· Jowar flour — 1/2 cup

· Ghee — 2 tbsp

· Jaggery — 1/2 cup

· Scraped coconut — 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Add scraped coconut and dry-roast it

2. In a pan add ghee and jowar flour. Roast it, add coconut and mix well

3. Add jaggery, mix well and turn off the gas

4. Spread the mixture on a plate and flatten it. Make vertical and horizontal cuts and let it cool down

5. The dish is ready to be served

Dietary benefits:

The dish, which is rich in coconut, helps to improve the overall memory and brain function. It is aids digestion, improves immunity, helps in healing of wounds and infections, and is great for the skin and hair.

On Holi, you can eat a variety of delectable snacks and food items; but not all of it has to be unhealthy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) On Holi, you can eat a variety of delectable snacks and food items; but not all of it has to be unhealthy. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Popcorn Chikki

Ingredients:

· Jowar popcorn — 1 cup

· Jaggery — 1/2 cup

· Ghee — 2 tbsp

Method:

1. First, melt some ghee on a pan

2. Add the jaggery to it, and cook for three minutes

3. Add jowar popcorn and mix well. Then turn off the gas

4. Let it cool down

5. You can make either a chikki or lad out of it

Dietary benefits:

Popcorn chikki is made of jaggery, which is considered to be a superfood. It is a rich source of iron,calcium, phosphorous, selenium and zinc, and is often used as a replacement for white sugar. Adding iron-rich jaggery to kids’ food reduces the risk of anemia. It promotes smooth bowel movements, helps with digestion and prevents constipation. Jaggery is also considered to be good for the liver.

With the seasons changing, kids are at risk of suffering from cough, cold, and symptoms of flu. Jaggery is highly effective in treating these. Furthermore, being rich in antioxidants, it can help prevent the risk of cell damage.

Given its multitude of benefits, it is highly recommended that you include jaggery in your daily diet.

