Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Holi recipes for kids: Try these three colourful treats

Children will love these three simple Holi-inspired recipes!

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2021 6:35:44 pm
Holi, Holi celebrations, Holi recipes, simple Holi inspired recipes for children, tasty treats for kids this Holi, parenting, indian express news

This Holi, treat your kids to these colourful preparations with recipes from Neha Mathur, founder of WhiskAffair.

Holi Blast Open Sandwich

Holi, Holi celebrations, Holi recipes, simple Holi inspired recipes for children, tasty treats for kids this Holi, parenting, indian express news

Ingredients

  • Brown bread slices — 4

  • Cheese spread — 4 tbsp

  • Shredded purple cabbage — 1/2 cup

  • Corn kernels — 1/4 cup

  • Diced red bell pepper — 1/4 cup

  • Diced green pepper — 1/4 cup

  • Shredded broccoli — 1/4 cup

Method

  • Slather the bread slices with the cheese spread.

  • Top with the prepared veggies.

  • Serve immediately.

Rangeen Ice

Holi, Holi celebrations, Holi recipes, simple Holi inspired recipes for children, tasty treats for kids this Holi, parenting, indian express news

Ingredients

  • Crushed ice — 3 cups

  • Red grenadine — 2 tbsp

  • Blue curacao — 2 tbsp

  • Simple syrup — 4 tbsp

Method

  • Add the crushed ice to a high-speed grinder and grind until smooth.

  • Fill 2 tall glasses with ice until half full.

  • Pour red grenadine syrup over the ice.

  • Top with more ice.

  • Pour blue curaçao on top.

  • Pour the simple syrup over the ice and serve immediately.

Rainbow Chocolate Banana

Holi, Holi celebrations, Holi recipes, simple Holi inspired recipes for children, tasty treats for kids this Holi, parenting, indian express news

Ingredients

  • Bananas — 2

  • Shredded white chocolate — 1/2 cup

  • Rainbow sprinkles — 1/2 cup

Method

  • Peel the banana and cut it in half.

  • Insert an ice cream stick in each banana.

  • Melt the white chocolate in a bowl.

  • Dip the bank into white chocolate and coat with sprinkles.

  • Refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

  • Serve chilled.

