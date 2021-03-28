Holi recipes for kids: Try these three colourful treats

Yummy! (Photos: PR handout)

This Holi, treat your kids to these colourful preparations with recipes from Neha Mathur, founder of WhiskAffair. Holi Blast Open Sandwich Looks delicious, doesn’t it? (Photos: PR handout) Looks delicious, doesn’t it? (Photos: PR handout) Ingredients Brown bread slices — 4

Cheese spread — 4 tbsp

Shredded purple cabbage — 1/2 cup

Corn kernels — 1/4 cup

Diced red bell pepper — 1/4 cup

Diced green pepper — 1/4 cup

Shredded broccoli — 1/4 cup Method Slather the bread slices with the cheese spread.

Top with the prepared veggies.

Serve immediately. Rangeen Ice Would you like to try this? (Photos: PR handout) Would you like to try this? (Photos: PR handout) Ingredients Crushed ice — 3 cups

Red grenadine — 2 tbsp

Blue curacao — 2 tbsp

Add the crushed ice to a high-speed grinder and grind until smooth.

Fill 2 tall glasses with ice until half full.

Pour red grenadine syrup over the ice.

Top with more ice.

Pour blue curaçao on top.

Pour the simple syrup over the ice and serve immediately. Rainbow Chocolate Banana Wow! (Photos: PR handout) Wow! (Photos: PR handout) Ingredients Bananas — 2

Shredded white chocolate — 1/2 cup

Rainbow sprinkles — 1/2 cup Method Peel the banana and cut it in half.

Insert an ice cream stick in each banana.

Melt the white chocolate in a bowl.

Dip the bank into white chocolate and coat with sprinkles.

Refrigerate it for 30 minutes.

Serve chilled.

