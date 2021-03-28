Holi recipes for kids: Try these three colourful treats

March 28, 2021 6:35:44 pm
This Holi, treat your kids to these colourful preparations with recipes from Neha Mathur, founder of WhiskAffair.
Holi Blast Open Sandwich
Ingredients
Brown bread slices — 4
Cheese spread — 4 tbsp
Shredded purple cabbage — 1/2 cup
Corn kernels — 1/4 cup
Diced red bell pepper — 1/4 cup
Diced green pepper — 1/4 cup
Shredded broccoli — 1/4 cup
Method
Slather the bread slices with the cheese spread.
Top with the prepared veggies.
Serve immediately.
Rangeen Ice
Ingredients
Crushed ice — 3 cups
Red grenadine — 2 tbsp
Blue curacao — 2 tbsp
Simple syrup — 4 tbsp
Method
Add the crushed ice to a high-speed grinder and grind until smooth.
Fill 2 tall glasses with ice until half full.
Pour red grenadine syrup over the ice.
Top with more ice.
Pour blue curaçao on top.
Pour the simple syrup over the ice and serve immediately.
Rainbow Chocolate Banana
Ingredients
Bananas — 2
Shredded white chocolate — 1/2 cup
Rainbow sprinkles — 1/2 cup
Method
Peel the banana and cut it in half.
Insert an ice cream stick in each banana.
Melt the white chocolate in a bowl.
Dip the bank into white chocolate and coat with sprinkles.
Refrigerate it for 30 minutes.
Serve chilled.
