Holi 2019: Malpua recipes to enjoy with your family

This Holi, get your child to help you whip up some delicious malpuas which you can enjoy with your family and friends.

Malpua for those who love bananas

By Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore

Ingredients

3 cups of fine multigrain flour, 1 cup fine semolina, 2 cups grated jaggery, 1 no banana, 2 tablespoons ghee, 1 tablespoon peppercorns, 2 cups milk, 1 tablespoon curd, pinch each of salt and soda

Method

Place the flour and the semolina in a pot with the milk, curds, jaggery and the pinch of salt. Beat at least for five to seven minutes so that the mixture becomes light and fluggy. Pound the peppercorns coarsely & add to the mixture.

Heat two tablespoons of ghee and pour over the mixture. Mix well, cover the dekchi and let stand for seven or eight hours in a warm place.

The mixture would have risen by this time. Stir it well. If it is thick, add a little milk or water to bring it to the pouring consistency. Add and blend in it the pinch of soda and juice lime.

Place a deep frying pan with lot of ghee in it, when it is heated lower the fire, gently put in one tablespoon of the ready batter into the heated ghee. Fry to a golden brown colour on both sides. While frying splash to make it porous and crisp. Take out with a slotted spoon & place in a strainer so that the extra ghee drips down.

Thus fry – Malpuas can be stored for a week or so.

Malpua with dry fruit garnish

By Chef Prasad Metrani, Executive Chef, Fairmont Jaipur

For the Pancakes

1 cup all purpose flour, 2 teaspoons semolina, 2 teaspoons powdered sugar, 3 slices of white bread, 1/2 teaspoon green cardamom powder, 2 tablespoons finely sliced pistachios, for garnishing, 2 tablespoons finely sliced almonds, for garnishing, 3 tablespoons clarified butter for frying

For the Sugar Syrup

1.5 cups water, 1/2 cup sugar, 4 crushed green cardamom, 5-6 saffron strands

Method

Take Plain Flour (Maida) in a working bowl.

Add Semolina and Powdered Sugar to the bowl.

Mix all these dry ingredients well.

Add water in desired quantity to make a batter of smooth consistency. Ensure that there are no lumps.

Take 3 slices of white bread and crumble them in a food processor.

Add this crumbled bread to the batter, mix well and leave it aside for 15 minutes to allow fermentation.

Take a pan with broad base. Add 1/4 cup water to it and keep it on the flame. Add sugar to the water and heat it for 6-7 minutes to get a sugar syrup of flowing consistency.

Take the syrup off the flame and add Saffron Strands.

Add the crushed green cardamom to the syrup.

Allow the syrup to cool to room temperature.

Allow it to cook for one to two minutes and flip to the other side. Repeat flip till both sides become golden brown in color.

Dip the cooked pancakes in the sugar syrup.

Take them out of sugar syrup and place on plate.

Garnish them with finely chopped almonds and pistachios and serve hot.