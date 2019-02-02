Keep your kids warm and healthy in winter with these 5 sweets

By Prachi Mandholia

With the drop in temperature, energy levels can take a big dip along with the mood. Cold, winter months are the best time to try your hands on nutrient dense sweets for the kids. This will boost their energy levels and immune system as well.

What better way to soothe your child’s cold than a warm halwa? Adding ingredients like sesame seeds, peanuts, dry fruits and nuts, edible gum (gond) to their sweets, will keep kids warm during winter. These recipes are not only delicious, but a powerhouse of nutrients suitable for the weather.

Pineapple Halwa

Ingredients

Grated Pineapple – 1/2 cup

Semolina (sooji) – 1 cup

Jaggery – 1/4 cup

Ghee – 1 tsp

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Slivered almonds for garnish

Method

-Heat ghee in a pan, add sooji and roast it.

-Pour in milk and cook until the sooji absorbs all the milk.

-Add the jaggery and stir till it melts.

-Add the grated pineapple, cardamom powder and cook for few minutes.

-Allow to cool.

-Garnish with almonds and serve.

Ragi Til Laddoo

Ingredients

Ragi flour – 1 cup

White Sesame seeds – 1/2 cup

Dates – 1 cup

Ghee – 1 tsp

Method

-Roast the ragi flour in ghee and keep aside in a bowl.

-Roast the sesame seeds and keep aside.

-Blend the dates in a food processor.

-Add the ragi flour to the dates mixture in the processor and blend.

-Remove the mixture in a bowl, add the roasted sesame seeds and mix well.

-Take small portions of the mixture and shape them into balls.

-The laddoo is ready to serve.

Oats Walnut Chikki

Ingredients

Rolled oats – 1 cup

Chopped walnuts – 1/4 cup

Jaggery – 1/4 cup

Ghee – 1 tsp

Method

-Heat a pan, add oats and dry roast on medium flame for a few minutes.

-Remove and keep aside.

-In a pan, heat ghee, add jaggery and cook till it melts.

-Remove the pan from the flame.

-Add oats and walnuts in jaggery and mix well.

-Transfer the mixture immediately to a greased plate.

-Roll it using a rolling pin to smoothen it.

-Once set, cut into equal square pieces and serve.

Apple Coconut Barfi

Ingredients

Fresh Coconut, grated – 1½ cup

Ghee – 2 tsp

Grated Red apples – 3 no

Jaggery – 1/4 cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Saffron – a pinch (soaked in water)

Pistachios, chopped – 2 tbsp

Almonds, chopped – 2tbsp

Dried rose petals – 1 tbsp

Method

-In a pan, toast the coconut on medium heat. Remove from heat and transfer in a bowl.

-Heat the pan, add ghee, grated apples and cook, stirring often.

-Add all the ingredients except nuts and rose petals. Mix well and cook till the mixture is fairly dry.

-Pour the mixture on a greased tray and smooth the top.

-Sprinkle the chopped nuts and rose petals.

-Allow it to cool and then cover the tray with a cling wrap film.

-Let it stay for a few hours.

-Once set, cut the barfi and serve.

Panchratna Fudge

Ingredients

Almonds – 1/2 cup

Walnuts – 1/4 cup

Dates – 1/4 cup

Raisins – 1/4 cup

Sunflower seeds – 2 tsp

Jaggery – 3 tbsp

Ghee – 1 tsp

Method

Deseed the dates.

In a vessel, add dates, raisins and little water and cook till soft and mushy.

In a blender, add almonds and walnuts and make a coarse mixture.

Add the dates and raisins to the blender and grind to a fine mixture.

In a pan, add ghee and jaggery and cook till jaggery melts.

Add the dates and raisins mixture and mix well.

Blend in the almond walnut mixture and sunflower seeds.

Transfer to a greased tray and let it cool.

Cut into square pieces and serve.

(The writer is a registered dietitian and a certified diabetes educator. She is a practicing Clinical Nutritionist, based out of Mumbai. For more ideas, email at prachi.mandholia@gmail.com.)