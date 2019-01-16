Lentil to cream of vegetable: 3 healthy and yummy winter soup recipes for kids

Most parents have a hard time feeding vegetables and lentils to their children. So, here are some healthy and yummy soup recipes, which will cover the requirement of minerals and nutrients for your child.

Cream of Vegetable

Anuraag Narsingani, Executive Chef from JW Marriott Hotel Pune

Serves 4 cups

Ingredients:

Onion 50gms, leeks 50gms, celery 50gms, carrot 75gms, zucchini 75gms, broccoli 75gms, spinach 100gms, tomato 150gms, cream 50ml (optional), vegetable stock 300ml (can use water also), olive oil 25ml, salt 10gms

Method:

Cut all vegetables in even dices.

Take oil in a heavy bottom pan.

Saute celery followed by onions and leeks.

Add carrots and cook till soft.

Add all other vegetables and add the vegetable stock.

Cook till all vegetables are completely soft Cool the ingredients and mix in a blender.

Add cream and strain through a soup strainer.

Serve at room temperature.

One Pot Hearty Lentil Soup

Chef Sandeep Kumar, Executive Chef – Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Green lentil, skin on 225gms, tomatoes 225gms, garlic crushed 1tsp, oregano 1tsp, salt 1tsp, black pepper ½ tsp, water 600ml, olive oil 2 tsp, onions 225gms, carrots 225gms, celery 60gms, sweet corn 60gms

Method:

Wash, rinse and soak the lentils for 15 minutes.

Peel out the garlic and keep them crushed and tomatoes too.

Peel out the onions, carrot, and celery and keep them chopped.

To cook

Have a thick bottom pot placed on medium-flamed range, get the pan hot and set it with olive oil.

Temper the hot pot with chopped onion, carrot and celery.

After just a minute and half put the crushed garlic in.

Stir them until brown, now pitch the soaked lentil, crushed tomatoes and sweet corn in.

Pour the water and keep it simmered until lentil skin started peeling off.

Seasoned them with salt and crackling peppercorn.

Sprinkle the oregano while serving them hot.

Nutritional Value – It has 30 per cent of protein, 30 per cent of sodium, and 15 per cent of carbs and very little fat of 3 per cent.

Spinach, kale and lentil soup with sourdough crostini

Chef Rahul Dhavale, Executive Chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Ingredients

Extra-virgin olive oil 80+20ml, red onions, peeled 4tsp, carrots, peeled 2tsp, celery stem 1tsp, garlic cloves, peeled 2-3 each, split red lentils, soaked and drained 50gm, cumin seeds a pinch, thyme sprigs 2 medium (1 for garnish), tomato, chopped 2 medium-sized, water or vegetable stock 300ml, spinach leaves, shredded 4 tsp, kale leaves, shredded 2tsp, lime ½ each, ricotta or baby burrata cheese 2tsp / 1 baby burrata cut into ¼, sourdough bread, slice 2 slices, sea salt or pink salt to taste, black pepper freshly ground to taste, boiled chicken dices (optional) 2 tsp

Method

Wash all vegetables in cold running water before processing.

Slice the onions, carrot, and celery thinly. Wash and soak the lentils for 20 minutes. Heat a heavy bottomed deep vessel on a medium flame.

Add 80ml olive oil, sauté the onions, carrot, celery, thyme, cumin and garlic.

Add the dal and saute further. Add tomatoes and seasoning. Cook it well.

Add water or stock to cover the vegetables and lentils. Cover and bring to the boil.

When the dal is completely mashed, remove mixture from flame, cool and blend it in mixer. Strain and return to flame. Adjust consistency, if required. Add seasoning, kale and spinach. Remove from flame, add lime juice and chicken, using.

Drizzle some olive oil on sourdough slices, toast in an oven or a griddle until lightly browned on both sides. Reserve it warm aside. Apply ricotta or buratta onto the sourdough. Drizzle olive oil and add little salt and pepper. Sprinkle some thyme leaves.

Dish out the soup in a bowl. Place the ricotta sourdough on the side of bowl. Serve piping hot.