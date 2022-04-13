Healthy snacking options that will not spoil your kid’s appetite before dinner

It can be difficult to get a fussy eater to eat. More so when they have been snacking all day, and then are left with no appetite during dinner time.

Parents who have fussy kids at home need to know that the way forward is to ensure healthy bites for them. According to Dr Sowmya Bharani, lead nutrition expert at Lil’ Goodness, it ensures that they are satiated, helping them sail through the period between lunch and dinner.

“Unsupervised afternoon snacking is a repeat offender for the majority of parents as it spoils their kids’ dinner appetite,” she says.

The expert lists some healthy and simple snacking options you can try that will not spoil your kid’s appetite during dinner time.

Carrots and cucumber with hummus

Dip carrot sticks in hummus for a healthy dose of protein and fibre. They are low in calories and full of nutrients. As they come in a variety of sizes and colours, it can be appealing to kids when plated with hummus. Traditional hummus is made from chickpeas and sesame oil, so it contains plant protein as well as healthy fat and fibre. Carrots are a good source of vitamin A and potassium.

Fresh fruit juice

Fresh fruit juice is a dependable source of fresh fibre. On the other hand, store-bought fruit juices have a lot of added sugars which is not the best choice for kids’ teeth and overall health. Fresh fruit juice can be a combination of two or more fruits which will give additional flavour and sweetness.

Corn chaat

Corn chaat is a spicy, tangy, and savoury snack made from tender sweetcorn, onion, tomatoes and a few herbs and spices. The preparation time is under 15 minutes. Kids love the savoury snack which has moderate amounts of carbohydrates and protein along with some fats. This can be compensated by adding some finely-chopped veggies and a dash of lemon juice.

Masala buttermilk

Buttermilk, also known as chaas, is suitable for kids who can sip it all day long. This wholesome and tasty beverage has multiple health benefits and can be easily prepared at home. Buttermilk has a soothing effect on the digestive system. It is an effective cure for loose motion. It helps in replenishing the loss of nutrients and water. It is ideal to have it in between meals to comfort the stomach. It also offers relief from acidic stomach pain.

Rice puffs + rice flakes chivda

Bouts of hunger between meals can be best addressed with puffed rice. Puffed rice is fortified with calcium, iron and fibre, and can be used to prepare tasty recipes. It is light, crunchy and easy-to-digest. To make it iron rich, you can add rice flakes or rice flakes puffs, too. Moms can turn rice puffs into a wholesome meal for their kids by adding a few peanuts.

