Goi cuon to avocado hummus: 5 healthy snack recipes for your child

Here are five healthy recipes for your kids, courtesy Swasti Aggarwal Food Strategist, Foodhall India.

Avocado Hummus

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 3-4 people

Ingredients

Advertising

1 avocado, cut into chunks, 1/2 cup canned chickpeas, peeled, 1 tbsp yoghurt, 1 tsp tahini, 1-2 garlic cloves, salt, 2-3 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp lemon juice, pinch of paprika

Method

Blend everything together to make the hummus.

Spoon into serving bowl and make a swirl using back of spoon. Drizzle some olive oil and sprinkle paprika over it.

Serve with pita.

Skinny Black Bean Dip

Spicy and delicious, this Mexican style skinny black bean dip is the perfect healthy snack for those evening cravings.

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Advertising

Black beans 1 cup, salt 1/2 tsp, crushed black pepper 1/4 tsp, olive oil 2 tbsp, onion 1 tbsp chopped, garlic 1/4 tsp chopped, cumin powder 1/2 tsp, paprika powder 1/2 tsp, green chillies 1/2 tsp, jalapenos 1/2 tsp, lemon juice 1 tbsp, diced tomatoes 1/2 cup blanched, spring onion 2 tbsp chopped, fresh coriander 1 tbsp chopped

Method

1. Soak the black beans overnight and pressure cook with fout whistles until soft and overcooked.

2. Drain & place black beans in a medium bowl and mash roughly to get a mushy refried beans texture.

3. Heat oil and sauté onion and garlic till pink and soft. Add blanched diced tomatoes and stir to combine. Add spring onion and mix well.

4. To this add the black beans, along with seasoning, cumin powder, paprika, green chillies, jalapeno and mix well.

5. Finish with coriander & lemon juice. Stir well to combine all flavours.

6. Serve with baked nacho chips or vegetable crudites.

Goi Cuon

A fresh and healthy Vietnamese appetiser enjoyed with a spicy dipping sauce.

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Salt 2 tbsp, rice vermicelli 1 bag, assortment greens (lettuce, bean sprouts, garlic chive, thai basil and mint), vegetable oil 2 tsp, garlic cloves 2 minced, hoisin sauce 1/3 cup, peanut butter 1/2 cup, toasted peanut and sriracha sauce for spiciness for garnishing

Method

Wash and process all the vegetables and set aside.

Cook the rice vermicelli as per package directions, drain excess water, rinse and set aside to cool.

To make the roll, rehydrate rice paper, one at a time in warm water. On one end of the rice paper, add a bed of noodles and an assortment of greens.

Start rolling up the filled end, tightly tucking in as you roll up. Tuck in the sides when you are half-way through rolling.

In a small sauce pan, heat up vegetable oil and add minced garlic to saute until fragrant. Add hoisin sauce and peanut butter and whisk until smooth. Add a splash of water or vegetable stock and simmer for a thick consistency.

Add Sriracha for a spicy kick and garnish with toasted peanuts.

Sprouted Moong Flour Pesarattu

Pesarattu is one of the most commonly eaten breakfasts in Andhra Pradesh

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4 – 5 people

Ingredients

1 cup sprouted moong flour, 2 tbsp rice flour, 1 tsp ginger chopped, 1 tsp dry red chilli chopped, 1tsp green chilli chopped, Few curry leaves, 1tsp cumin coarsely ground, 1/2 cup onion chopped

Method

Combine sprouted moong flour, rice flour, salt with water to make a smooth batter similar to the consistency of a dosa batter.

Chop 1 tsp each of ginger, dry red chilli, green chilli & curry leaves. Add coarsely ground cumin to the pesarattu batter & let it rest for 30 mins till flavours infuse.

Heat a greased dosa tawa, pour the batter with a ladle and spread it to a thin round layer with the base of the ladle.

Evenly sprinkle chopped onion over the pesarattu, add ghee or butter & cook over slow flame till crisp & golden.

Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Beetroot and Carrot Shorba

This is a lovely soup dish that is really warming but it also have a wonderful sweetness that comes from vegetables.

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil, 1 arqa bay leaf, 1 tsp arqa cumin seeds, 2 cloves garlic, minced, 5cm piece ginger, 2 carrots, peeled and diced, 3 beetroots, peeled and diced, 2 green chillies, 750ml water, handful of coriander stalks, arqa salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add bay leaf, cumin and garlic to gently infuse the flavours.

Saute for 1 minute then add the ginger and saute for another minute. Be sure not to burn the ginger.

Add carrot, beetroot and green chillies and cook for five more minutes.

Pour in the water and the coriander stalks then let it come up to boil. Reduce to a simmer for 20-30 minutes until the beetroot and carrots are cooked through.

Puree the mixture and adjust the seasoning. If it’s too thick add a little water and stir it well.

Strain the puree through a sieve to ensure it is smooth and check the seasoning again.

Advertising

Serve immediately with a slice of crusty bread and whipped yoghurt.