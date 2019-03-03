Healthy salad and slider recipes your child will enjoy

This weekend, treat your child to a delicious and healthy salad and slider with these recipes.

Indian grilled chicken pasta salad

By Mithu Sonar, The Shalimar Hotel

Ingredients

150gm grill chicken, 30gm lettuce, 5gm salt/pepper, 10gm cherry tomato, 10gm olive green/black, 10gm oilve oil, 5gm garlic, 5gm thyme mixed, 70gm penne pasta, 50gm cocktail sauce, chilli sauce, mayonnaise sauce, barbecue sauce, tomato ketchup

Method

1.Preheat the grill for high heat. Season both sides of chicken breast halves with steak seasoning.

2.Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill chicken 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cut into strips.

3. Meanwhile, place the Penne pasta in a large pot of lightly salted boiling water. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente. Drain, and rinse with cold water to cool.

4. In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, olive, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes. Toss with the cooled chicken and pasta to serve.

Grilled black bean slider

By Prasad Parab, Consulting Chef, Happy House Kitchen

Ingredients

Multi grain burger bunn, mozzarella cheese black bean, bread crumbs, tomato. iceberg lettuce, peri peri mayo, sweet potato fries

Method

Cut multi grain burger bunn into two pieces.

Add blackbeans, cheese, and bread crumbs, and make a patty shape.

Make that patty shallow fry in pan.

Take the bunn spread the peri peri mayo (both bunn).

Keep the slice of tomato on buttom.

Keep the patty above the tomato.

Again spread some mayo in to the patty.

Keep iceberg lettuce and cheese.

Keep in an oven for 12 to 15 minutes.

Serve with sweet potato fries.