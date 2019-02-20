Healthy pizza recipes you can whip up for your child

Wondering how to enjoy pizza the healthy way? Indulge in guilt-free fast food that your family will love with delicious homemade pizzas. Try out these easy-to-make pizza recipes, courtesy executive chef Avijit Deb Sharma, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru

Meat Lovers pizza

Ingredients

Millet flour 100gms, apioca flour 100gms, soy milk 100gms, garlic powder 5gms, baking powder 5gms, salt to taste, tomato sauce 75gms, mozzarella cheese 35gms, prosciutto 10gms, pepporoni 10gms, chicken salami 10gms, salami milano 10gms, rosemary 2gms, olive oil 20ml

Method

Make pizza dough with millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, water and season it with salt.

Once the dough is rested for 20 mins make in to small balls and roll the pizza into thin layer.

Dock the pizza and cut the edges to make it round.

Slightly bake the pizza in the oven for two minutes.

Once taken out spread tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and then bake it in the oven.

Once 75 per cent done add the pepperoni, chicken salami, salami Milano and bake the pizza.

Once the pizza is fully cooked take it out and cut it into 8 slices.

Arrange the prosciutto slice on each pizza and garnish with chopped rosemary.

Serve hot and brush the sides with olive oil.

Pizza Pianta

Ingredients

Millet flour 100gms, tapioca flour 100gms, soy milk 100gms, garlic powder 5gms, baking powder 5gms, salt to taste, tomato sauce 75gms, mozzarella cheese 35gms, spinach 10gms, mushrooms 10gms, artichoke 10gms, basil 5gms, olive oil 20ml

Method

Make pizza dough with millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, water and season it with salt.

Once the dough is rested for 20 mins make in to small balls and roll the pizza into thin layer.

Dock the pizza and cut the edges to make it round.

Slightly bake the pizza in the oven for two minutes.

Once taken out spread spicy tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and then bake it in the oven.

Once 75 per cent done add the sauteed vegetables like mushroom, artichoke and spinach and bake the pizza.

Once the pizza is fully cooked take it out and cut it into 8 slices.

Serve hot and brush the sides with olive oil and garnish it with chopped basil.