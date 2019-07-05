Ham-egg baskets to golgappas: Enjoy these easy monsoon recipes with kids

Monsoons are incomplete without scrumptious snacks. Get your child to help you make these tasty monsoon special dishes by following these easy recipes.

Ham and Egg Baskets

By Prasuma

Advertising

Ingredients

6 slices ham, 12 eggs, 6 tablespoons heavy cream or half and half, salt and pepper, 3 slices cheddar cheese, assorted vegetables, such as asparagus tips, roasted red peppers, spinach, and sliced mushrooms

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius.

2. Line six cups of a large (1-cup capacity) muffin pan with the ham slices. Crack two eggs into each cup. Drizzle one tablespoon cream over each cup of eggs, and season with salt and pepper. Tear the cheese into pieces and lay over the eggs. Arrange the vegetables, as you like, over the eggs.

Advertising

3. Bake until eggs are set, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for five minutes before gently removing ham cups from the tin.

4. Serve warm.

Also Read| Essential monsoon baby care tips

Khichuri

By Chef Ananya Banerjee

Ingredients

1 Bay leaf, 3-4 cardamom, 1 cinnamon, 2 tbs grated coconut,2 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tbs turmeric powder, 1 tbs chilli powder, 1 cup mixed vegetables, 1 dried chilli, 1 tsp ginger paste, 1 tsp sugar, 2 tsp ghee, 4 green chillies, 1 cup gobindobhog rice, 1 cup dry roasted mug dal, 2tbs mustard oil, salt to taste

Method

1. Soak the rice and dry roasted dal in water separately.

2. Heat the mustard oil in a pan.

3. Add the aromatics in the oil; bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon and cumin seeds.

4. Add the dried red chillies and grated coconut.

5. Add the green chillies and fry.

6. Add the roasted dal.

7. Add the cut vegetables.

8. Add turmeric powder, ginger paste, chilli powder and mix.

9. Add the rice.

10. Add water and let it boil until the vegetables and the dal melt.

Tip: Make sure the amount of water should be three times the amount of rice and dal.

11. After the preparation is done finish it off with the ghee, garam masala, and a little bit of garam masala for aroma. Add salt and sugar.

Tip: Add sugar in the end when boiling anything.

Also Read| Easy recipes for kids to enjoy in the rainy season

Cheese corn golgappa

By The Shalimar Hotel’s Gulmurg Restaurant

Ingredients

10 gm American corn, 10 gm sprout, 1 medium size boiled potato, 10 gm coriander, chaat masala to taste, salt to taste, 20 gm grated cheese, 20 gm fresh cream, a pinch of turmeric powder

Method

1. We have to a make a mixture of all the above ingredients by our hand.

2. This mixture to be put inside the crisp puri.

3. Garnish with sev and chopped coriander leaves.

4. Serve it with medium room temperature.

Kale Chane ke pakode

By chef Pallavi Nigam

Ingredients for the batter

1 cup besan or gram flour, 2/3 cup water or as required, 2 tsp mustard oil, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 1 green chilli finely chopped, 2 tsp fresh coriander finely chopped, 2 tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilli powder, salt to taste

For the fritter

1 cup black gram, 1 small onion chopped

Method

1. Soak the kala chana for minimum 4-5 hours, then pressure cook it with a pinch of salt, for one or two whistles.

2. Then drain it completely, with the help of colander. Let it cool off for 15- 20 minutes,

3. To prepare the besan batter, in a big bowl, add besan and salt, now add little water at a time, while whisking, to make a batter of medium or coating consistency.

4. Now we will temper the batter and for that heat mustard oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, green chilli, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, sauté everything for 1-2 minutes and add to the besan batter. Mix well. Check the seasoning. The bachka batter is ready.

5. Add the cooled kala chana to besan batter, along with chopped onions, mix well.

Advertising

6. Heat oil in deep frying pan, now with the help of two spoons or fingers, add the batter in small, small quantities to the oil. Fry till golden brown. Take out in a tissue paper, and sprinkle some chaat masala.