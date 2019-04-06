Gudi Padwa 2019: Enjoy these healthy recipes with your child

Gudi Padwa marks the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. Like every other festival, people indulge in traditional recipes on this day. Here are three such easy and healthy recipes that you can make for your child at home, courtesy Gopal Jha, executive chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore.

Puranpoli

For the Puran mixture (sweet filling):

200 gm bengal gram, powdered jaggery, 200 ml of water for pressure cooking the lentil, 2 tsp ghee, 1 tsp fennel powder, 4 no cardamom powder or 4-5 cardamoms crushed finely

For the Poli dough:

200 gm whole wheat flour, warm water as required for kneading, 1 tsp oil or ghee, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, extra oil or ghee as required for frying the puran poli

Preparation

Puran recipe

Wash chana dal well and soak in 2 cups of water for 30 minutes.

Using the same water, cook the dal.

Strain the Daal well, and reserve the remaining water. We will use this water to knead the dough.

Heat Ghee in a pan, and add fennel powder, cardamom powder to it. Roast for few seconds and then add Chana Daal to the pan. Mix well. Add in the powdered Jaggery, and mix everything together.

Once cold enough mash the mixture in a smooth paste.

Dough making:

Add turmeric powder and ghee to the flour and mix.

Use the reserved stock from the cooked Chana daal and knead the dough with the same until it gets shine.

Cover and let the dough rest for 15-20 minutes.

Preparation

Pinch a medium sized dough ball; roll it on a dusted rolling board.

Place a big spoon of Puran mixture in the centre of the rolled dough.

Bring the edges together towards the center and join, pressing between your palms.

Dust some flour again on the board and roll it again in a medium sized circle. On a heated tawa spread some ghee and roast the rolled Poli from both sides until it’s properly cooked with little brown spots.

Serve them hot or at normal room temperature with extra dollop of ghee on top.

Kesar Srikhand

Ingredients

15-20 strands saffron, 50 ml cold milk, 500 kg yogurt, 100 gm powdered sugar, 1 tsp cardamom powder, dry fruit slivers for garnishing

Preparation

Soak saffron in milk for 3-4 hours.

Add yogurt powdered sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk and mix well.

Transfer the srikhand in the serving bowls.

Garnish with slivered dry fruits.

Chill in the refrigerator before serving.

Sabudana khichdi

1 Cup Sabudana (sago), 1/2 cup peanut (shelled and coarsely pounded), roasted, 2 tbsp. ghee, 1 tsp cumin seeds, 3-4 dry chilli, 20 no curry leaf, 2 tsp white rock salt, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 tbsp. chopped coriander leave, 1 tsp green chillies, chopped, 1 tbsp lemon juice

Preparation

Wash Saboodana till water clears. Soak in water above the layer of saboodana, for about an hour.

Drain in a colander, and then spread over a thick cloth for about 1 hour. It is important for the water to drain out very well, as otherwise when cooked; the saboodana will stick together in lumps.

Mix saboodana, peanuts, salt, and chilli powder very well, so that it is coated well with this mixture.

Heat the ghee and add cumin, red chilli and curry leafs. When chilies darken a bit, add saboodana mixture and turn around over low heat till cooked through. It takes a couple of minutes.

Take it off the heat, add the lemon juice and mix well.

Serve garnished with the coriander leafs and the green chillies.