Granola bar to egg-avocado sandwich: Quarantine recipes to keep your child healthy

Egg avocado sandwich Egg avocado sandwich

Quarantine life can be hectic while balancing work from home and household chores. Amid this, worrying constantly about what new and healthy to cook for your child can only take a toll on you. But we have got you covered; here are simple recipes you can try.

Swiss Bircher Muesli

By Kris Barboza (Assistant Pastry Chef APCA Bangalore)

Ingredients

Quick Oats – 150 gm

Milk – 420 ml

Apple Juice – 60 ml

Lemon Juice – 3 tbsp

Apple – 1

Honey – 2 tbsp

Plain Yoghurt – 375 gm

Cinnamon – A pinch

Fresh fruits, berries, dry fruits, toasted coconut

Method

1. Mix the oats with yoghurt and the milk.

2. Next add in grated green apple.

3. Add in the cinnamon powder, apple juice and lemon juice.

4. Mix well & keep in the refrigerator overnight.

5. Next morning add in dry fruits and enjoy.

Read | Thai green curry to cake: 5 recipes to treat your kids to during lockdown

Avocado & Egg Sandwich

By Jagadish Purshottam (Executive Culinary chef APCA Bangalore)

Ingredients

Avocado – 2

Iceberg Lettuce – 1

Olive Oil – 1 tbsp

Boiled Eggs – 4

Roasted Bell Peppers Red – 1

Chopped Onions – 1

Tomatoes – 2

Lemon – 1

Chives – 50 g

Salt & Pepper – to taste

Mustard Paste – 1 tbsp

Bread – 4 slices

Method

1. Cut two of the avocados in half and scoop the flesh into a medium bowl.

2. Sprinkle the salt over the top and use a fork to mash the avocados untilsmooth but slightly chunky.

3. Add the cilantro, tomato, red onion, and minced garlic to the avocado mixture. Stir to combine.

4. Add lime juice and check for seasoning as desired.

5. Toast the Bread slice with a sprinkle of olive oil.

6. Lay a layer of ice burg lettuce on the toasted bread slices.

7. Lay a layer of cucumber slices followed with avocado mixture (Guacamole).

8. A layer of roasted bell peppers is optional.

9. Lay a layer of boiled eggs thinly sliced.

Read | These healthy drinks will boost your child’s immunity

Granola Bar

By Shreya Monga (Assistant Pastry Chef APCA Gurgaon)

Ingredients

Oats – 150 gm

Honey – 125 gm

Sugar/Brown Sugar – 75 gm

Raisin – 25 gm

Dates – 25 gm

Almond Flakes – 25 gm

Pistachio – 25 gm

White Chocolate – (28 per cent) for dipping or lining decoration

Method

1. Roast all the nuts and allow cooling.

2. Warm the honey to 80°C and mix in all ingredients.

3. Use rectangular mould or cut into rectangular shapes.

4. Bake at 170°C for 10 min.

5. Once cooled, pipe white chocolate designs over bars or dip half the bar intomelted white chocolate.

Baked yoghurt Baked yoghurt

Probiotic Yoghurt

By Raghunandan (Pastry Chef APCA Bangalore)

Ingredients

Hung Curd – 200 ml

Fresh Cream – 200 ml

Condense Milk – 250 ml

Alphonso Mango – 100 gm

Probiotic Milk – 100 ml

Method

1. Whisk the hung curd, condensed milk & cream together.

2. Can add Mango puree for flavor

3. Pour into the ramekins.

4. Bake in a water bath at 160 degrees for 15 minutes.

5. Garnish with sliced Mango and serve chilled.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd