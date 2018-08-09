Whip up these Goan desserts!

Make this delicious Bebinca! Make this delicious Bebinca!

Introduce your child to these traditional Goan desserts by whipping them up in your kitchen together, courtesy Le Méridien Goa, Calangute.

Bebinca recipe



Bebinca, also known as Bibik, is a traditional Portuguese dessert, which was introduced in Goa, during the Portuguese rule. The dish is a Christmas special dessert, prepared using fresh coconut milk.

Ingredients

200 gm refined flour | 10 egg yolks | 500 gm sugar | 200 ml coconut milk | 5 gm nutmeg powder | 200 gm butter

Method

Mix the coconut milk, flour, sugar, nutmeg and the egg yolks to make a batter.

Grease an oven proof dish with a spoonful of melted butter, pour 75 ml of batter into the dish and spread it evenly.

Bake till it’s golden brown.

Spread another spoonful of butter and pour another 75 ml of batter over it and spread evenly.

Bake and repeat this until all the batter is used up.

Turn out the bebinca onto a wire rack.

Cool and cut into slices before serving.

Dodol recipe



Dodol, a sugar palm based confectionery, is one of the oldest indigenous desserts developed in Goa.

Ingredients

2 medium sized coconuts, scraped | 4 pyramids of Goan jiggery | 150 gram of rice flour (can use raw rice) | 100 gram cashew nuts, chopped | 1 tsp cardamom | a pinch of salt

Method

First scrape the coconuts and grind with a little water and extract thick coconut milk.

Get together all the ingredients you are going to add. If you using rice flour, then soak it in little water for 10-15 minutes. Chop the cashew nuts.

Take a big vessel or nonstick casserole. Pour coconut milk in the casserole, add jaggery, soaked rice flour and cardamom powder. Stir well until the jaggery colour shows up. Keep the vessel on the stove and keep stirring until the jaggery dissolves completely. For the next hour or so, stir continuously so that the mixture doesn’t stick to the vessel. It’s actually a tough procedure and requires patience.

Add chopped cashew nuts and keep stirring till the mixture is thick enough and starts to leave the edges of the vessel. Once done, quickly spread it on the oil greased plate and smoothen the top with a spoon or spatula.

Serradura recipe

Serradura, commonly also known as the Sawdust Pudding, is an eggless quick-fix dessert brought to Goa by the Portuguese. Initially, it was a popular high-tea dessert owing to the use of tea-time biscuits in the recipe. But lately, it has turned to be a most favoured dessert after meals as well.

Ingredients

(1 cup = 250 ml)

Marie Biscuit 12 | Double Cream ½ Cup | Vanilla Essence ½ Tsp | Powdered Sugar 2 Tbsp | Condensed Milk 6 Tbsp | Cashew nut (Roasted), a handful

Method

Roughly break the Marie biscuit and place it in a blender.

Add roasted cashew nuts to it and coarsely grind it.

To make the whipped cream, pour the double cream in a bowl and whisk till the cream doubles in volume.

Add vanilla essence and powdered sugar and continue to whisk.

Once the soft peaks form, the whip cream is ready.

Add condensed milk to the cream and gently fold the two.

Take 3 Small Glasses and put a good layer of biscuit nut powder.

Then put a layer of the cream mixture.

Repeat the above two steps alternatively till the glasses are full.

Garnish with a few cashew nuts.

Serve chilled.