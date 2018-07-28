Get creative with these dim sum recipes!

Prawn and Waterchestnut Crystal Wrap Prawn and Waterchestnut Crystal Wrap

Try out these dimsum recipes with your kids, courtesy Ho Chi Ming, Chef de Cuisine Zega, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli.

Children would enjoy these dim sum recipes, as they are non-spicy and you can vary the ingredients with meat or vegetables, depending on your family’s choice. It’s also an easy way to trick children into eating their vegetables as well. Personally, as a child, I wouldn’t eat vegetables, but my parents would add them with the meat filling, for us kids to enjoy.

During my childhood, my parents used to involve us in make dim sums. It’s a good way to get together and have some family time. It’s enjoyable for kids because they can really come up with creative folds for the dim sum.

The ingredients for dim sums are easily available these days, making it convenient for homemakers. For the Steamed Napa Cabbage, one can make a sauce of their choice, depending on palates and preferences; it can be spicy, peppery or any other flavour.

Assorted Mushroom and Asparagus Jade Ball Assorted Mushroom and Asparagus Jade Ball

Cooking Time: 10 Mins

Preparation Time: 20 Mins

Portion: Serves 4

Ingredients

For the dough

Wheat starch 50 gm | tapioca starch 50 gm | Salt 1/2 gm | vegetable oil 1/4 teaspoon | boiling water 160 ml

The filling

Prawns, peeled, deveined and patted dry 500 gm | water chestnut, finely chopped 50 gm | salt 2 teaspoons | sugar 5 gm | corn starch 5 gm | ground white pepper 1/4 teaspoon | Shaoxing wine 1 tablespoon | sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Instructions

For the dough

Mix the wheat starch, tapioca starch and salt in a mixing bowl.

Add the boiling water into the mixing bowl. Stir the mixture vigorously until it looks like snowflakes.

Add the oil. Knead the dough until soft and pliable. Cover and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Put it on a work surface and roll it into long strips.

Cut dough into small portions of 15-20g each.

Roll out the dough, wrap the shrimp filling with the wrapper.

For the filling

Clean and devein the shrimps. Marinate with salt for 5 minutes and wash thoroughly under running water.

Chop the shrimp coarsely.

Chop the water chestnut into small pieces.

Mix the shrimps, water chestnut, and the seasoning together until it become sticky.

To steam

Place the dumplings in the bamboo steamer, with a banana leaf as a liner.

Steam for 6 minutes. Serve hot.

Cooking Time: 10 Mins

Preparation Time: 20 Mins

Portion: Serves 4

Ingredients

For the dough

Wheat starch 50 gm | tapioca starch 50 gm | Salt 1/2 gm | vegetable oil 1/4 teaspoon | boiling water with spinach puree 160 ml

For the filling

White fungus 100 gm | black fungus 100 gm | shitake mushroom 100 gm | button mushroom 100 gm | asparagus 100 gm | salt 2 teaspoons | sugar 5 gm | corn starch 5 gm | ground white pepper 1/4 teaspoon | Shaoxing wine 1 tablespoon | sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Instructions

For the dough

Mix the wheat starch, tapioca starch and salt in a mixing bowl.

Add the boiling water with spinach puree into the mixing bowl. Stir the mixture vigorously until it looks like snowflakes.

Add the oil. Knead the dough until soft and pliable. Cover and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Put it on a work surface and roll it into long strips.

Cut dough into small portions of 15-20g each.

Roll out the dough, wrap the mushroom and asparagus filling with the wrapper.

For the filling

Clean and chop all ingredients.

In a wok heat oil and cook all the chopped ingredients with the seasoning.

Remove from heat and let it rest.

Drain out the excess water and keep in fridge

To steam

Place the dumplings in the bamboo steamer, with a banana leaf as a liner. Steam for 6 minutes. Serve hot.