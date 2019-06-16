Father’s Day 2019: Tofu burger to pasta salad, easy recipes to treat dads on this day

On Father’s Day 2019, surprise dads by getting the child to help you make these delicious burger, pasta salad and sandwich, and enjoy eating them with family members.

Advertising

Tofu Dil Crumbled Burger with homemade lettuce tartar sauce

Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay

Ingredients for the burger

Burger buns 2, tofu steak 2, breadcrumbs 220 gm, chopped dill 2 tbsp, salt to taste, black pepper ¼ tsp , oil 2-3 tbsp, flour 2 tbsp, water 1 tbsp, butter 1 tbsp

For sauce

Hung curd 4 tbsp, grated garlic 1/8th tsp, chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp, finely chopped mint 1 tbsp, chopped lettuce 2tbsp, lemon juice 1 tbsp.

Baked potato chips

Advertising

Red potatoes 7-8, cayenne pepper 1 tbsp, salt and pepper, olive oil

Method

1. For the Tofu steak, scale-out half inch thick slices of tofu steak.

2. Season the flour, mix it properly with water, and make smooth slurry.

3. Now mix breadcrumbs with dill also add salt and black pepper.

4. Switch on the pan, drizzle some oil on it. Dip tofu steak in flour slurry, and then coat it properly with breadcrumb.

5. Heat pan, drizzle oil, gently place the tofu steak on the pan. Sear till golden.

6. Spread butter on burgers bun and toast on a hot pan till edges turn golden.

7. To make the yogurt sauce, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

8. To assemble the burger, spread yogurt sauce on the lower bun and place the tofu patty, now again spread some yogurt sauce, and place the top bun. Your burger is ready.

9. Let’s start with baked potato chips; first, we need to preheat our oven at 250 degrees for minimum 10 minutes.

10. Peel and Chop the potatoes in a way sort of like french fries.

11. Balance them in the boiling water for three to four minutes, drain it, and then sprinkle salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper, mix it properly so that they get nicely coated with everything.

12. In a roasting tray, drizzle 1tbsp of oil spread the potato nicely and bake for 30-40 minutes or till golden.

Indian Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

Chef Mithu Sonar, Gulmurg Restaurant

Ingredients

Grill chicken 150 gm, lettuce 30 gm, salt/pepper 05 gm, cherry tomato 10 gm, olive green/black 10 gm, oilve oil 10 gm, garlic 5 gm, thyme mixed 5 gm, penne pasta 70 gm, cocktail sauce 50 gm, chilli sauce, mayonnaise sauce, barbecue sauce, tomato ketchup

Method

1. Preheat the grill for high heat. Season both sides of chicken breast halves with steak seasoning.

2. Lightly oil the grill gate. Grill chicken for six to eight minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cut into strips.

3. Meanwhile, place the penne pasta in a large pot of lightly salted boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool.

4. In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, olive, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes. Toss with the cooled chicken and pasta to serve.

Chicken Cheesy Grilled Sandwich

Prasuma

Ingredients

Smoked chicken 200 gm, cheddar cheese 2 slices, lettuce, tomato, your choice of bread, butter

Method

Advertising

1. Apply butter on the slices of the bread along with some tomato sauce.

2. Slice the smoked chicken.

4. Grill in a sandwich press until golden and crisp